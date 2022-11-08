Stopping the carnage

IT has been five years since John (not his real name) lost his father when a driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into the car driven by John’s father. It is said that time heals all wounds but every time John drives past the location where his father’s life came to an abrupt end, it’s as if the wound reopens and the painful memories start rushing in.
John is by no means alone. Facilitator and consultant at Arrive Alive, Esther Griffith, has met with families who live with the daily pain of having lost close family members to road accidents—“it’s a pain they can’t get over”, said Griffith.
Road deaths are a pandemic affecting the vulnerable and claiming tens of millions of lives around the world, states the road safety non-governmental agency Arrive Alive. It also has a devastating economic impact on countries, communities and families. At the time this article was written, there were 75 road deaths in T&T for the year.
The UN/WHO World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is held on November 20, is an annual event that provides a platform for road traffic victims and their families to remember those who have been lost and seriously injured on the roads. Through this worldwide day of commemoration, Arrive Alive hopes to bring greater awareness of road traffic fatalities in T&T, particularly for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s event “Justice”, Arrive Alive will be highlighting the need for investigations after a crash to find out if a crime was committed and prevent recurrence, the NGO is also renewing its calls for criminal prosecution where appropriate and civil compensation for those affected.
“Many family members don’t get the closure they deserve. If the cases are brought to court they tend to drag on which takes a physical and mental toll on them. We want to shine a light on these issues,”said Griffith.
Education key in
road safety
Everyone, including cyclists and pedestrians, have a right to the road, stressed Griffith. Therefore education plays a key role in road safety; children should be taught how to use the road safely. Additionally, education can also help adults identify and break habits that can be detrimental to their lives—such as crossing on a green light.
“We are urging people to make proper use of what has been put in place such as pedestrian crossings and overpasses and not put their lives in the hands of others,” she said.
Griffith also reiterated the importance of obeying traffic laws.
“Some people are of the view that the speed limit is a suggestion and not the law. And there are those who think they can speed and still handle their vehicle but as we have seen there have been many incidents where people have become complacent and lost control of their vehicle, crossed the median, and collided with another vehicle. Even if they survive, others may die or be seriously injured,” said Griffith.
Basic steps for cyclists
There are basic steps which cyclists can take to ensure their safety on the nation’s roads. These include wearing bright clothing and making sure the bicycle is outfitted with reflective lights—according to Griffith, some motorists have complained that they didn’t see the cyclist. Even though the road is meant to be shared among motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, cyclists do well to observe the specific times they are allowed to use the bicycle lane around the Queen’s Park Savannah and ride two abreast.
Arrive Alive was established in 2004. In the years since then, the road safety NGO and non-profit organisation has lobbied for safer drivers, safer roads and safer vehicles. They are dedicated to saving lives and preserving lifestyles. Yet despite their campaigns and advocacy, people still continue to lose their lives on the nation’s roads. Rather than allow complacent attitudes and current statistics to cause them to drop their hands, Arrive Alive continues to advocate for road safety. Griffith said that the organisation can only control what is in their power—a big part of which is educating the public. It is then up to everyone who uses the roads to implement safety measures and act on them.
Driver rehabilitation course
Griffith added that the NGO has also made a significant impact with its driver rehabilitation course which is aimed at drivers who have traffic-related matters, those who have been disqualified from driving due to an accumulation of demerit points, novice drivers and especially repeat offenders. The course puts the emphasis on road safety, road engineering, the dangers of speed and illicit drugs and is designed to encourage traffic offenders to take responsibility for their actions as drivers and change their attitude and behaviour towards safe road practices.
Some who attended the course were initially apprehensive but completed it with a renewed sense of appreciation and a willingness to share what they learned with others, said Griffith who added that many people she has spoken to do not fully understand the demerit system and its implications.
To mark World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims, Arrive Alive will have a long-distance ride and brunch on November 20. The ride starts from key points throughout T&T to the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva. Cyclists riding along the routes will be accompanied by outriders of the TTPS both to and from the Cycling Centre. The event will also include entertainment, a candle-light ceremony and a private brunch to benefit the family members of road traffic victims.
• Griffith is calling for as many cyclists as possible to come on board and support the ride. For more information, call 283-1766, 717-0948 or e-mail: contact@arrivealivett.com.