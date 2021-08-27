Do you have a personal interest in the fashion, modelling and beauty industry, or know of someone who does?
Then the fifth edition of the annual Fashion Workshop Stride: Faces of Fashion and its first annual "Master Class" may be the solution you need.
Hosted by the Modelling Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TMATT), the workshop offers an opportunity to learn theory, earn practice and network in the local fashion industry.
The TMATT stated in a release this week that the workshop is "regarded as a launching pad for providing theory, practical and On-the-Job training in the field of modelling".
Noting that the experience is not entertainment-based only, TMATT said it allows for On-the-Job training in the fields of makeup artistry, fashion event planning, production and personal styling, through the volunteer drive of the program.
Describing itself as ‘the trade organization of Trinidad and Tobago’s modelling industry’, TMATT said: "Our aim is to create a unified voice for local models, and our objectives are to discover, develop and deploy initiatives to enable local models to enjoy profitable and fulfilling careers."
Investment in the industry
TMATT also aim to fulfil its goals through the Stride: Faces of Fashion training program and the Master Class.
“The workshop has become a way to expose new talent to industry stakeholders, maximizing the potential for learning, networking and real job opportunities,” TMATT noted.
The upcoming workshop encompasses three areas and will be facilitated mainly online, with a few physical sessions.
Participants will study theory in September, Practical & Photo Shoots in October and networking in November.
The workshop is open to interested males and females, 15 years and older, including the hearing impaired.
Interested persons can register by clicking the Registration Form link on TMATT's Facebook and Instagram pages.
"We heavily encourage participants from Tobago to register as the course will be running simultaneously in Trinidad as well as Tobago.
"This year’s sessions will be facilitated by Creative Director Mr. Christopher Nathan of Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management," TMATT said.
TMATT also indicated that the top models from Stride: Faces of Fashion 2017 to 2021, will have the opportunity to participate in the Master Class free of cost.
The Master Class is also open to models who have completed a recognized model training program or have two or more years’ experience in the industry.
"This three day course will cover the international industry, model management, professionalism and much more," TMATT noted.
All information regarding registration for both programs is available on the association's social media platforms: Facebook and Instagram - @modellingassociationtt.
Persons in need of additional information including details on volunteering, sponsorship and advertising, can contact Chantelle Ballantyne at 1 (868) 737-7960 or email the association at tmaott@gmail.com.
Registration for Stride closes on ends August 27.