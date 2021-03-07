Striking a balance

International Women’s Day has become a date to celebrate how far women have come in society and in their various fields. It is a day of celebration and reflection on all the progress women have made and to raise awareness against bias and take action for equality. But while there has been progress, there are still major obstacles that women continue to face.
When it comes to women’s health, depression, breast cancer and non-communicable and a host of “silent “diseases have come out on top of challenges women continue to battle with.
Elizabeth Rodriguez, a Trinidadian doctor out of Atlanta, said while the focus is on the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to not allow the issues women face to be swept under a rug. “Women have not been taking care of their own health, in this pandemic, whether it be mental or physical. Women face a variety of risk factors that must urgently be addressed,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the pandemic has caused a crisis in women’s mental health. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) released guidelines on how to cope. They included not using substances as a coping mechanism and limiting the time you spend looking at the news.
It’s not surprising that for many women, their mental health has suffered because the physical health and economic impact of Covid-19 have been huge crosses for women to bear, as various aspects of their lives have changed drastically,” Rodriguez said.
Psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh said with all the improvement in the rights of women who are excelling in many fields, women suffer depression twice as much as men. “This is a great gender paradox we have and many factors contribute to this.
Previously when the gender roles were clearly defined the male would be the breadwinner and the female would be at home taking care of the children and the home.
“Now with the changing societal trends women are performing at their jobs but they are still expected to do their home duties and still having to take care of the children’s homework, doctor visits, meals, grocery, taking care of ailing parents.
Some women may not be able to handle all the demands of modern life if she has not been given some help in the daily management of her family.
“We have noticed this effect which we call the sandwich effect where sometimes a woman is caught up between taking care of their husband and kids and also taking care of ailing parents.
Work related stress adds to this as they still face sexual harassment at work. Some have to fight for respect as males may not see a female as an equal partner and work-related discrimination occurs,” Deyalsingh said.
Hormonal differences
Deyalsingh said social media adds to some of the issues women continue to face. “Social media now compare relationships, diet, figure, hair, clothes, holidays, exercise regimes – leaving women feeling they are missing out or not making the grade.
Women, due to their hormonal differences undergo different mood fluctuations. PMS is a known condition where some women may be irritable and depressed before her period and thus can lead to a more serious condition called PMDD which needs treatment with antidepressants.
Even after childbirth. Deyalsingh said, worldwide about ten per cent of pregnant women suffer from PPD. “This is not post-partum blues but a serious depression after childbirth and 0.5 per cent get postpartum psychosis where they lose touch with reality. After a wonderful experience as childbirth the hormones can make certain women never able to recover and attend to their children.
“I have been seeing cases where not having an extended family to assist in the care of her newborn caused a great deal of feelings of inadequacy and burnout,” Deyalsingh said adding that not having a supportive partner contributes to this,” Deyalsingh said.
In December 2020 a study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) titled, “Mind the Gender Gap, a picture of the socioeconomic trends surrounding Covid-19 in the Caribbean with a gender lens” authored by Laura Giles Álvarez and Jeetendra Khadan. The report said women have been disproportionately affected as a result of the pandemic.
The data was derived from a survey of 12,624 individuals, in six countries: the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana over the period April 16 to 30, 2020.
The report concluded that the ongoing pandemic has the potential to reinforce existing inequalities, or worse, erode the gains made by Caribbean countries in promoting gender equality.
The report also noted that the economic burden of Covid-19 has been mostly felt through job losses and business closures. At the regional level, more women report job losses than men: 44.3 per cent of women reported job loss compared to 36.5 per cent of men.
The report noted that during the pandemic, the burden of non-paid caring jobs fell disproportionately more on women.
According to Dr Marleen Temmerman, director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Department of Reproductive Health and Research, “Despite progress, societies are still failing women in relation to health, most acutely in poor countries and among the poorest women in all countries.
“Discrimination on the basis of their sex leads to health disadvantages for women. The vision of gender equality in health remains an unfinished agenda.” Evidence shows that progress is slow and uneven in core areas of the Beijing Platform for Action related to women and health, such as nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, and violence against women.” The WHO said.