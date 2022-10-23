Stroke warning signs, risk and prevention

THERE is a silent epidemic sweeping our nation and sending waves of persons to emergency rooms — strokes.
As an internal medicine/neurology specialist, Dr Nicholas Maraj has seen his full share of patients who, after suffering a stroke which has left them partially paralysed, are helpless and afraid that their days of independence are behind them.
Among them are young, overweight men who never knew they had high cholesterol and hypertension until they went to the hospital with weakness on one side of their body only to be told that they had a stroke. It is like a recurring nightmare which the physician predicts will worsen.
Strokes are very common, one in four people will suffer a stroke at some time, says Maraj who is the only stroke neurologist in T&T.
On average about 30 patients a day present with stroke symptoms at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Maraj works, and about eight are confirmed stroke cases. Maraj describes the high rates of stroke as ‘disturbing’.
“When I attend to stroke patients, one of the things that come to my mind is the amount of heartache and morbidity and mortality that can be prevented,” says Maraj who is the medical director of Synapse Medical Services Limited and a consultant physician at EWMSC, St Augustine Private Hospital, Westshore Medical Hospital and Southern Medical Clinic. “By assessing and identifying the risk factors, we can have a lot less strokes in the population and avoid a lot of unnecessary heartache both on the patients and their families who have to either take care of them in a debilitative state or must deal with loss if they pass away.”
There are two types of strokes — ischaemic (clot) which accounts for four out of five strokes, and haemorrhagic (bleeding) which accounts for one out of five strokes. And there are two sets of risk factors: modifiable and non-modifiable.
Risk factors
Modifiable (or controlled) risk factors are hypertension, cigarette smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and sleep apnoea. The non-modifiable risk factors are the increasing age of the population and a family history of strokes. Strokes are more common in men since they are more reluctant to get their health properly assessed, less likely to visit a physician and more likely to abuse alcohol.
A stroke is sometimes called a brain attack. To understand what happens inside the brain before a person suffers a stroke, Maraj takes us inside the brain — theoretically speaking, of course.
The brain is a complex organ that has its own plumbing system. If some of the pipes that carry blood up to the brain become blocked, it can result in a medical emergency such as an ischaemic stroke.
There are three major reasons for blockages, says Maraj. The big pipes that carry blood to the brain (the internal carotid arteries or the vertebral arteries) may become clogged as a result of atherosclerosis (due to high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol or smoking).
Then, little plaques can break off and travel to the brain and block the passage of blood which can cause a stroke. A person may also have trouble with the heart such as Atrial Fibrillation — an irregular heart rhythm which causes clots to form directly in the heart which can then be ejected from the heart and travel to the brain, blocking an artery and resulting in a stroke.
In the intracranial arteries of the brain, progressive narrowing of the pipes (usually due to high blood pressure) results in compromised blood flow to that region, and eventually a stroke.
While the incidence of heart disease is reducing worldwide, cerebrovascular diseases are increasing, warns Maraj.
“Heart disease treatment is about 20 years ahead of cerebrovascular disease treatment — we are far behind, so heart attacks and debilitation from heart attacks are becoming less common but strokes and debilitation from strokes are on the rise,” he said.
The theme for World Stroke Day which falls on October 29 is ‘The Power of Saving #Precioustime’. The treatment of a stroke is very time sensitive, Maraj stresses.
When a person has a blockage of one of the pipes carrying blood up to the brain, he has about four and a half hours from the beginning of the stroke to get to the hospital where doctors will do a CT Scan.
If it is confirmed that it is an ischaemic stroke, doctors will administer some medication through the veins called thrombolytics or clot busters which will break up the clot and allow blood to flow — essentially reversing the stroke. If done correctly and quickly, the effects can be miraculous, adds the physician.
Measures to help
reduce stroke
There are measures everyone can take now to reduce their chances of getting a stroke, says Maraj.
Firstly, adjust your modifiable risk factors. If you are hypertensive, make sure to check and record your blood pressure twice a day.
Everyone over the age of 35 should have their blood pressure tested at least once a year to see if they are becoming hypertensive — hypertension is one of the most common diseases and presents with absolutely no symptoms whatsoever, warns Maraj.
If you are diabetic- treat your diabetes and take your medication regularly. Exercise regularly - at least 30 minutes, five to seven times a week.
Have a proper diet that is low in salt and sugar and high in green leafy vegetables with not a lot of meat. Limit your alcohol consumption. If you are obese, lose weight. If you smoke - stop, and if you don’t — don’t start. If you have high cholesterol, stick to a low cholesterol diet and take your medication appropriately.
To mark World Stroke Day, Maraj and his colleagues are doing as much as they can to get the word out that strokes are treatable and preventable.
“If you’ve had a stroke there is rehabilitation that can help you to try to get back to full functionality,” he says.
Maraj, who is a UK trained specialist in Internal Medicine with Canadian Fellowships in Neurology, Vascular Neurology and Epilepsy is highly critical of “stroke injections” which some claim increases the rehabilitation potential in stroke patients.
While Maraj empathises with patients who are hoping to improve their condition, he stresses that no medical literature supports the use of unverifiable miracle cures like stroke injections, therefore they have no place in the treatment of strokes.
He adds that some have ended up in emergency rooms with complications after having the injection.
“Nothing increases your rehabilitation potential after a stroke than good, old-fashioned hard work and dedication to physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy,” he said.
Maraj’s career goal is to decrease the burden of patients in T&T inflicted with neurological ailments. But Maraj is a physician, not a magician; he knows that he faces an uphill battle.
The fact is that strokes are common and he foresees they are going to get more common as the population gets older and more people are diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.
“So unfortunately there is going to be more people having strokes, which means more people being debilitated by strokes which will have a direct and indirect economic cost on the health care services and on families who need to take care of stroke patients,” says Maraj.
“As with all things, prevention is better than cure.”