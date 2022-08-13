The Tobago Drama Guild took the production of its hard-hitting play Blood Money to Canada on July 27 and 28, 2022. Hosted at the Consulate General of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto, the play attracted maximum capacity crowds on both nights.
Blood Money is playwright Cherryll Birchwood Uzoruo’s latest offering to the theatre world. It is a riveting tale about ill-gotten gains and its karmic impact within a small, inter-connected community. Imaginatively directed by THABITI, the multi-talented cast managed creditably all the dramatic twists and turns in a storyline that was punctuated by instantly infectious music, folklore-inspired song and dance and a speech band prologue.
“It was an awesome experience, and that is quite a proverbial understatement,” said Birchwood Uzoruo. “Most of the cast and crew are making their debut on a Canadian stage. This was always a dream of my husband, THABITI, and I bought into the idea of a cultural exchange between the motherland, Trinidad and Tobago, and the adopted space of many, Canada. We appreciate the love, the understanding of the multi-layered complexities of the messaging. Moving from text to presentation before an appreciative audience in Canada has renewed my faith in the worth of the work and its claim as a teaching tool and mirror to society. Thanks to all for the collective sharing and community spirit. My gratitude goes out to Acting Consul General Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette for the Consulate’s generous support and of course, the cast and crew of both spaces, without whom the work could not have been brought to life.”
About the Tobago Drama Guild
Formed in 1999, The Tobago Drama Guild (TTDG), Tobago’s foremost theatre training company, is a non-profit organisation registered with the Ministry of Tourism Culture and the Arts and the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation of the Tobago House of Assembly. Its mandate is to use the theatre arts as a means of assisting and encouraging the youth with self-expression, moulding them into well-rounded citizens of the twin island state, and making them employable in the field of culture through certification. TTDG was awarded the US Congressional Award for Community Service during its 2015 New York tour, and received the Tobago Medal of Honour Silver for long and meritorious service to Tobago in the sphere of Culture and the Arts in 2019. They continue to fulfil their mandate to ensure that Tobago’s creatives in their organisation get the opportunity to hone and present their talents internationally.