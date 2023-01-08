Suicide awareness programmes needed in schools

THE fact that someone like hip-hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss who seemed to have it all — success, fame, money and family — took his life came as a total shock. It’s a reminder that looks can be deceiving and that pain, anxiety and depression can be concealed behind a “happy mask”.
His suicide also underscores the troubling fact that suicides among young black males are on the rise said historian and university lecturer Dr Jerome Teelucksingh. According to Teelucksingh, if we want to progress as a society and find permanent solutions to suicide, we cannot just simply react when confronted with the sensational details of a suicide, we have to be proactive and address mental illness head-on and have programmes in place with the aim of curbing suicide rates.
Male suicide featured heavily in our historical past; it was common among the Indigenous people, enslaved Africans and indentured labourers, Teelucksingh pointed out.
In the centuries since then, suicide has continued its grim march with devastating consequences, and yet, it’s an issue that is often side-stepped. In our society more attention is placed on the murder toll than suicide rates, said Teelucksingh. The fact is that while more women are likely to be diagnosed with depression and attempt suicide, more men than women die by suicide.
“Because mental illness is underestimated, governments here and across the world do not provide sufficient funding and are not training enough mediators to intervene. We have hotlines and NGOs but we need to ensure that the programmes are in our schools,” he said.
Look for warning signs
Teelucksingh who established the World Day of the Boy Child and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Men and Boys has always advocated for improving the lives of boys and young men.
As a former secondary school teacher, he recalls pupils coming to class with scars on their wrists following suicide attempts. Reports of suicidal ideation among primary school pupils who are under pressure to succeed in their end of term and SEA exams are also common.
“I think these warning signs are being ignored by our teachers and parents,” said Teelucksingh who added that the suicide of tWitch should motivate the relevant authorities to start creating an awareness programme in primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions.
Society puts a lot of pressure on men to excel, to succeed, be wealthy and take care of their family, he added. Teelucksingh knows of people who took their lives because they lost their job or were unable to pay their loans or mortgages.
He believes society should be educated on the impact of suicide on children and family members, friends, coworkers and neighbours.
Look out for each other
“As a society we should not only depend on a therapist, psychologist or counsellor to help,” he said. “Each person has a responsibility.
“A parent has to see the warning signs and intervene, a teacher has to see warning signs — if the child has become withdrawn, doesn’t want to eat, or play with friends. Every person has a responsibility to look out for each other, not just for boys and men but everyone.”
Most people put tWitch in the category of “strong” people. But the idea of “strong friends” is just a myth, one that needs to be deconstructed, argues Teelucksingh.
“We have to stop identifying people as “strong” or “role models”; that puts pressure on people to keep up that mask or public persona.
That could lead to depression if people feel they can’t live up to society’s expectations. So I think men need to avoid being trapped in that myth and realise that all of us have weaknesses,” he said.
Teelucksingh urges men and boys to cultivate a small and trustworthy network of friends who they could tell their inner feelings without fear of it becoming gossip and without fear of being ridiculed, mocked or taunted.
“This is where everyone has that power to intervene and help a potential suicide victim,” he said.
Teelucksingh also believes that the media — traditional and social media must do some introspection and realise its crucial role in educating the public about warning signs and preventative measures, rather than focus on the sensational details of a prominent person’s suicide.
The same way the risks of HIV/AIDS are highlighted during the Carnival season, Teelucksingh suggests that suicide prevention awareness campaigns should run throughout the year given the rise in cyberbullying. Religious leaders also have a role to play, he added.
“Of course they will speak about it in churches and temples but they need to go out to schools and see how they can play a role in helping people,” he said. “Although we tend to criticise or overlook religion, it has a place alongside therapy and medication to give persons a hope and a better chance of survival.”