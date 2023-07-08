Sumerz’ Sensational Steel

Drummer Kern Sumerville is a man of many hi-hats.
Sumerz, as the Barataria-born musician is fondly called by his inner circle, plays multiple instruments, leads a handful of bands and remains an in-demand pan arranger.
As if those pursuits aren’t enough to fill his days, the man - who between gigs wears the blue and grey of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force - has found time to start his own pan fuelled hybrid band: Kern Sumerville Steel Sensational Band.
On Friday, the Kitchree found the entertainer rehearsing for the launch of the band, on July 19 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
“This is all about creating avenues for your musician to showcase their ability,” the University of the West Indies (UWI) music graduate said, when asked to explain the vision behind his latest music project.
Sumerville says far too often, when musicians leave tertiary level educational institutions like The UWI and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), there isn’t a clear path as to their next step.
“There aren’t a lot of avenues for young musicians to perform, especially pannists. When they finish UTT, what’s the next step? Many of them find schools to teach, but what are the opportunities?” Sumerville lamented.
“That’s why I am starting this band, to help create more opportunities. Our band has 12 members playing pan, drums, percussion, bass guitar and saxophone. People are often quick to judge where you come from, but there are two standout talents in the band, one from the Harp and the other from Laventille.”
An act of God
Sumerville has been busy impacting the space over the past five years. He led the Police Orchestra to an impressive fourth place finish at the National Panorama Single Pan finals in 2020. At the height of the pandemic in 2021, he hosted the virtual pan event Steel Love. Last July Sumerville launched the self-titled Kern Sumerville & The Sensational Band.
Add to that his work leading amalgamated bands in calypso tents and at the National Calypso Monarch semis and finals, his arrangements and music score work for calypsonians like the late Explainer (Winston Henry), Brian London and Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon), and the full sphere of his musical influence begins to take shape.
“I am convinced this is all an act of God because I am an introvert and I doh know how I’m manging to do all this,” Sumervile chuckled.
“I know what I doing, but at the same time I don’t know what I doing. Once your heart feel right, go with it. It’s about setting a standard and sticking to it.
“Some people put pannists in a bracket and say we lack discipline. It is true to an extent, that’s why I am sure to let the musicians I work with, know where I stand when it comes to adopting a professional mindset and approach. I’m not perfect, but the same way in the corporate world you have to call at least an hour before and let them know you’re late, I expect the same in my band, unless of course it’s an emergency.”
Sumerville says there is a space on the local and regional markets for a hybrid pan band like the one he’s about to launch. He anticipates a buy in from all stakeholders and corporate T&T. The Sport and Culture fund from the office of the Prime Minister has already invested in his project.
“You want change, be the change. That’s what I’m attempting to do here. Of course, there is space for this hybrid band, it’s all about how you execute the vision. I formed this band not for competition but for the corporate world and private functions.
“I tell all the young people I work with, this is our time, this is the time now. We have to set a new standard. Sometimes people arrange for themselves, but me I arrange for the people. I am always about people and what they want, and it’s not about compromising your standard, but putting your quality on what the people want.
“Most importantly, be human!”