Suns of Dub goes on European tour

Ras Jammy’s love for reggae music has taken him from the streets of Malabar, Arima to the heartland of the genre: Kingston, Jamaica.
Jammy, born Jamal Layne, has spent over a decade in the Jamrock music capital honing his production and deejay skills. Widely considered a curator and publisher of reggae music, he founded the Suns of Dub traveling collective of reggae DJs and artistes in 2010.
During the past decade, Suns of Dubs, with includes local reggae act Jah Bami (Marvin Damian Walters) and percussionist CPU—Captain Urquhart (Raven Urquhart), have toured across Europe, Asia, Central America and Israel. On the verge of their latest tour of Europe, which will see them do shows in Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belgium and the United Kingdom (UK) from May to August, Jammy says his reggae troupe feels a lot savvier.
“Ten years plus has indeed been a journey. We’ve been privileged to really spend time living in Jamaica learning the ins and outs of that culture as it relates to reggae and other genres of music,” a chill Jammy told the Kitcharee during a recent interview.
“Many ups and downs, naturally I have personally learnt many practical lessons, we have worked hard to align ourselves with different artistes and put ourselves in positions where we have had to wear many hats, so learning the basics professionally doing music on stage or in studio, navigating the space through touring and networking, different aspects of the music business as far as artistes development and publishing etc are some of the lessons which have driven us further.”
Suns of Dub has shared top billing with some of reggae music biggest names including Chronixx (Jamar McNaughton Jr), Sizzla (Miguel Collins) and Luciano (Jepther McClymont) among others.
Their 2023 tour will feature the release of their long-awaited Evolution of Dub album, Jammy revealed. The project features reggae acts Jalifa (Kalifa Alexis), Prince Alla (Keith Blake) and Micah Shemaiah (Micah Abraham) among others.
“It’s a fusion album that we hope begins to embody really what Suns of Dub represents, this project features old and new songs taking listeners on a musical Journey of sounds, showing the relationship between dub reggae and most other bass driven genres which have evolved out of reggae. Remember reggae evolved out of calypso, ska and mento,” Jammy said.
Despite planting deep roots in Jamaica, he insists the mission of his group is to help promote local reggae acts to their captive global audience.
“We are expanding on Suns of Dub’s sound and presence and focusing on representation of and from Trinidad and Tobago. Since 2018, our core members and performing collective hails 100% from Trinidad & Tobago, with Jah Bami representing Curepe and (percussionist) CPU, the newest and youngest member, hailing from Arima and currently residing in Sangre Grande,” he revealed.
Spearheading a global reggae revival
Reggae music, not only in Trinidad, but as a whole, needs a huge lift, Jammy said. The roots, rock man reckons a resurgence of the genre to mainstream stages will be dependent on its practitioner’s willingness to retool and evolve to meet the demands of changing global landscape.
“There is a major disconnect between listeners and the artistes at the top of the genre. Relatability is very important and most artistes, even though closer with technology, seem out of reach with youth and listeners in general.
“Trinidad also does not seem to have been properly facilitating not just reggae music and artistes but entertainment in general. The development of music and reggae festivals that focus on more than just the music, but also lifestyle and mentality is important. The artistes, however, also need to take up the mantle in an age of DIY, all tools are available to artistes online, technology is our friend and we are in an age where radio dependency is no longer a thing,” Jammy said.
Jammy applauded the Trinibad movement for understanding the assignment when it comes to the successful positioning and marketing their unique hybrid sound.
“We must applaud all involved, every musician, producer, song writer, DJ and promoter, because it’s clear Trinidad is not in the best socio-economic state and like anyone, these youths could have spent their time doing other things than progressing themselves, their families and the people around them through music.”
Jammy compared the success of the music to the hey day of calypso in the 50’s and 60’s and dismissed criticism of the violent and at times misogynistic content of the genre. He says the music “does not have an ounce of influence that an audio-visual action movie” doesn’t already portray.
“Suns of Dub fully supports loves and supports the Trinibad Movement 100 and we are here to help any artiste, producer, DJ who is serious about music and entertainment. Trinibad is entertainment, as we grew up on (Jamaican dancehall star) Bounty Killer (Rodney Price) and many other artistes who pioneered these styles. Parents and guardians(have) to teach children the difference between reality and entertainment, as well as be a filter and vet the things you want to expose your children to.”
Jammy warns Trinibad acts, however, to adopt business-like serious approach to their craft.
“Coming into music, I wish we knew or had a greater understanding of the fact that it is indeed a business and there are many elements that need to be put in place on paper and behind the scenes, to make an engine like Suns of Dub run and stay afloat.
“The potential is indeed there (for Trinibad music) and the youths just need to realise it’s a business and can be a serious career path. Understand yourself and get in your lane. Not everyone may be a singer or artistes, but realise it’s a new market and there is a need for producers, writers, videographers, designers, publishers, etc.”