Supporting nursing moms in the workplace

More must be done to encourage breastfeeding in the workplace. So said Debra Thomas, manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit.
In a recent telephone interview with the Express, Thomas said countless mothers returning to work after giving birth face the challenge of not having a private space at their workplace to express and store milk.
She said while implementing lactation rooms is not a legal requirement, employers should be more compassionate and considerate towards the needs of nursing mothers.
Trinidad and Tobago will join the world in observing World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7 with the theme “To Enable Breastfeeding and to Make a Difference to Working Parents”.
According to the Pan American Health Organisatoin (PAHO), more than half a billion working women are not given essential maternity protections in national laws. Just 20 per cent of countries require employers to provide employees with paid breaks and facilities for breastfeeding or expressing milk and fewer than half of infants under six months of age are exclusively breastfed.
The Ministry of Health will use the week to champion best practices for workplace-related breastfeeding support across the country and promote actions that can be taken to help ensure breastfeeding works for all women who work,
Thomas said nursing mothers need to be supported and encouraged to nurse. “Mothers most often have that difficult decision to make when they go back out to work because the facility does not support a continuation of breastfeeding.
So, you will find that some mothers will take holiday or sick leave right after maternity leave because they don’t want to leave their babies so soon after,” Thomas said.
She said maternity leave does not cover the exclusive breastfeeding period. (WHO) advises that infant babies should be fed nothing else but breast milk for the first six months, but because that is interrupted most times by a woman going back into the workplace and not having the facility to enable her, you find that that is curtailed.
“We have maternity leave benefits, but it does not cover what we call the exclusive breastfeeding period, which is for the first six months of the infant’s life, so we just have a mere 13 weeks, and then a woman goes back out to work, and when she returns to work, the challenge that we find is that you do not have a place on the job that can enable you to continue breastfeeding to either express the milk and store it during working hours, have the baby brought to you, or go to the baby and have that baby continue to breastfeed, so a lot of people after going back to work end up stopping breastfeeding prematurely,” Thomas said.
“If you take maternity leave as it is structured, you will actually be returning to work when your baby is two and a half months old, and that is difficult for a woman. Employers will say that is what the law allows, but you could add compassion to the way your organisations are run; you don’t have to wait until the law changes, “Thomas said.
Thomas said there are also benefits for employers in the long run. “Look at the non-communicable diseases, and you will see that we are challenged as a nation with high blood pressure, diabetes, being overweight, and obesity.
“Science will show you that a mother who breastfeeds must return to her natural size faster to reduce her risk of non-communicable diseases. And children who breastfeed have a reduced risk of childhood illnesses and being overweight later in life. Breastfeeding is important for reducing infant mortality and neonatal mortality, and in the long term, it has several benefits in terms of even maternal mortality because women who breastfeed in the long term can reduce their risk for breast and ovarian cancers.
“This is the prevention method that we can use because we know that they are less likely to miss work. Absentees will cost a lot because they are least likely to have sick babies,” Thomas said.
“There are several benefits to breastfeeding. This is why we are promoting the theme ‘To Enable Breastfeeding and to Make a Difference to Working Parents’. An enabling space for mothers who are returning to work from maternity leave just requires a comfortable chair and a fridge where they can store the expressed milk, and we have places along with the Ministry of Health that would have provided that, but we want to encourage more. We want to appeal to private organisations to please encourage mommies to breastfeed because it may benefit you in the long run,” Thomas said.