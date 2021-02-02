Survivor supports the recently diagnosed

EVEN as the world fights against the deadliest pandemic to afflict mankind in more than 100 years, communities and organisations are coming together tomorrow, on February 4, designated World Cancer Day, to raise awareness of cancer and encourage early detection and treatment.
Among those who will be reflecting on her own experience with cancer is manager of customer care operations at Flow Jacqueline Thompson. The cancer survivor has been in remission for the past seven years. She has since become an advocate and shares her experiences with those who have recently been diagnosed, with the aim of helping them face the future with courage.
Thompson’s journey through one of the darkest periods of her life began in 2011 when she discovered a lump in her right breast, it was tiny—about the size of the tip of a pencil eraser. She went to the doctor who confirmed the lump was benign. Her fears were allayed, but not for very long, because two years later, in 2013, Thompson noticed the lump had increased in size, at that time it felt as hard as a stone.
After doing tests, which included a biopsy, Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in May 2014, at the age of 43. At that time she had two lumps and multiple smaller lumps that could not be detected by a self-examination.
“I felt very disheartened, a feeling of depression came over me. I was asking myself questions like how? why? when? I was the last of ten children, there was no history of serious illness or cancer in my family. I was not overweight, I ate well. I could not understand what caused the cancer,” she said.
Thompson requested a week off, which the company she was working with at the time granted her. It was her intention to use the week to get her thoughts together and decide what her next move would be. Even as anxiety about the future occupied her thoughts, Thompson was concerned about her children, who had lost their father six years earlier. Six months after their father’s death, their grandfather died. Now, their mother was seriously ill with breast cancer.
“I had to be there for my children; I needed to show them that a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence,” she said.
In survival mode
The week after she learned she had cancer, Thompson went into survival mode.
“I knew I needed to act,” she said.
And that’s exactly what she did weeks after she was diagnosed, Thompson was admitted into the San Fernando General Hospital where she underwent a skin-sparing, nipple-sparing mastectomy. The lumps were removed, along with surrounding tissue. The lymph nodes under her armpit were also removed and tested to determine whether the cancer had spread. After surgery, she received the news that thankfully, it had not.
Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Thompson had known little to nothing about cancer, but that changed dramatically in the weeks and months after her surgery in May 2014.
“I became a student of cancer, I researched everything because I wanted to know what my next step was,”she said.
After surgery, Thompson was given eight rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiotherapy and 18 rounds of Herceptin, which regulates the production of oestrogen and progesterone. After the fifth round of chemo, Thompson lost all the hair on her body.
“I had conversations with my children; I assured them that people survive cancer. Having a positive attitude was important; I didn’t allow myself to crumble in front of them. I needed to keep up my spirits. I even cut my hair short to prepare them for the time when I would lose all my hair, so that it would not come as a total shock to them. I involved them in the process,” she explained.
Proud of her scars
After submitting to an aggressive treatment regimen, Thompson received the news that her cancer was in remission, and it has stayed that way for the past seven years. She is aware however that some, including a few who attended the same clinic as she did, have not made it. Throughout her journey, Thompson has had several surgeries, she’s proud of each scar.
“Every scar on my breast, chest and stomach are reminders that I am alive and God has kept me here for a purpose,” said Thompson. “My experience has emphasised the importance of paying attention to my health and well-being. I now have a different perspective on life; I know that it’s not promised to anyone. So I don’t take it for granted—I didn’t take it for granted before my cancer diagnosis, but I have a greater appreciation for life now.”
She has made it her aim to encourage other cancer patients who have only just begun their journey or are in the throes of intense treatment. She meets with people on a one-on-one basis and tries to ease their fear of treatment and the other unknowns.
“When I speak to another survivor or to someone who is going through treatment, it’s like we’re speaking the same language; we can articulate our thoughts in a way that no one else can because we have been through the same experience. And that makes a huge difference,” she said.
Early detection important
In her advocacy work, Thompson stresses the importance of early detection and treatment. She often thinks about the experience of a woman who was afraid to undergo treatment until one day when the cancerous tumours began to erupt from her breast. By then, it was too late.
“I want to encourage women to make their health a priority. Take time out for yourself, go for your regular check-ups, eat well, live well. Spirituality is also key,” said Thompson. “Early detection is very important. If we know what is happening inside our bodies, then we are in a position to address whatever needs attention, but if we remain ignorant, then we will miss the opportunity and the end result will be worse.”
In this age of coronavirus, people are suffering as a result of the disruptions to their lives and routines. This often leads to higher levels of stress, in turn, stress can initiate diseases, including cancer.
Thompson is calling on companies to sensitise their workforce about the importance of prioritising their health and taking charge of their lives.
What causes cancer?
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world, but what causes it? Cancer is a group of more than 100 diseases that can develop almost anywhere in the body.
“Cells are the basic units that make up the human body. They grow and divide to make new cells in order to allow the body to grow and replenish itself. Usually, cells die when they get too old or damaged, then new cells take their place,” explained family practitioner Dr Visham Bhimull.
Four main cancer types
Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere with this orderly process of cell reproduction, he added. Cells start to grow uncontrollably, these cells may form a mass of cells which is called a tumour.
A tumour could be benign which means its growth is not so uncontrollable that it could spread to other parts of the body and disturb normal physiological processes. However, if the tumour is malignant, then it is cancerous and is likely to grow so uncontrollably that it spreads to other parts of the body.
Doctors divide cancer into types based on where it begins, said Bhimull. There are four main types of cancer; carcinomas, sarcomas, leukaemias and lymphomas.
Carcinomas begin in the skin or the tissue that covers the surface of internal organs and glands. Carcinomas usually form solid tumours, they are the most common type of cancer. Examples of carcinomas include prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
Sarcomas begin in the tissues that support and connect the body. They can develop in fat, muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, blood vessels, lymph vessels, cartilage or bone.
Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood and begins when healthy blood cells change and grow uncontrollably.
Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system ,which is a network of vessels and glands that help fight infection.
There are also other types of cancers, in addition to these main four types.
It has been reported that the US has demonstrated a reduction in cancer incidence. However ,it is important to note that more health resources have been diverted to the pandemic. This has resulted in a decrease in funding for cancer screening, the long-term consequences may mean that cancer will rise up on the list of common causes of death in the next few decades, warned Bhimull.
He admonishes people to take their health into their hands and get screened.
“We know that accessing your healthcare professional is a risk in this new normal of social distancing, but you must remember that there is a risk today and always of cancer. Visit your doctor; early cancer diagnosis makes a big difference,” he urged.