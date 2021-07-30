Swappi-licious

Captain Caveman, The Flintstones, Tom & Jerry and The Smurfs are all among the flood of happy childhood images that have been rushing through the creative mind of ailing musician Rennie Ramnarine.

Ramnarine, the eldest member of the famous family crossover chutney band Dil-E-Nadan, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019. He currently undergoes dialysis three times a week at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando.