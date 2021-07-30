Swappi-licious

De lunch start, doi doi. This year we moving with we box-it. Ah tasting it, oye, ah tasting it.
Soca fans had their pick of Swappi food remixes to sing when the soca star hosted the very first edition of Cook out with Swappi yesterday.
Swappi, real name Marvin Davis, is a certified chef. He graduated from culinary school in the early 2000s. On Friday the Sea Lots-born entertainer put his kitchen credentials up for scrutiny, offering fans a choice of barbecued chicken and fish served with Chinese-style fusion noodles.
The “God Is a Trini” singer’s divine offerings were sold out within hours of opening online orders on his Instagram page swappi¬_swappdann. He spent most of yesterday afternoon personally delivering hundreds of hand-signed boxes of his food to fans in and around the Port of Spain area.
“I’m a certified chef, but I never really get to put meh hand into good business use,” Swappi told the Express between deliveries yesterday afternoon.
“I’ve been cooking all my life for friends and family for family events, Christmas events, whatever. If they have something they want to do they call on me to deliver and I’ve been doing that forever,” he continued.
Swappi, a former soldier in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, said his famous sweet hand was evident from a very young age. He took to cooking naturally and quickly learned his way around the kitchen, he recalled.
Those lucky enough to be familiar with his food have always remarked that he should consider boxing and selling that talent, he said.
“I would say all my life I’ve been told I should open a business and I should consider taking it seriously. That’s the ultimate compliment when someone tastes your food and say not only you should sell it, but they would pay for it too,” Swappi laughed.
De red apron
On Wednesday Swappi appeared in a red chef’s apron and matching beret. He expertly diced cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers and created his noodles dish before drizzling barbecue sauce over a mouthwatering piece of fish. Smiling in front of the steaming completed dish he teased fans further before taking a mouthful.
“Swappi,” the flashy showman shouted, echoing his trademark stage call.
“Dais wha you know, eh? But this is Swappi the chef, the certified one… I’ve decided to put my talent to good use. Make it a date. I have something here to surprise myself with,” he said before closing his eyes and nodding in delight.
Swappi admitted that the pandemic had a major part to play in pushing him to explore his culinary talents. Most musicians and artistes across the country have found themselves out of work due to a full year of closed international borders and restrictions to gatherings.
Swappi reasons that this is as good a time to develop other talents and make yourself marketable. Many creatives and small business owners alike have followed suit by pivoting inventory to higher demand items like food stock and hardware supplies and offering the daily services a stay-at-home population require like delivery services and home repair work.
“Now that the pandemic is here we not working as we should. Why not fall back on the talents that we have. We can still share joy, instead of music we doing it with food and putting a smile on de people faces,” he concluded.
Cook out with Swappi returns next week with an all-new menu. Fans are encouraged to check Swappi’s social media pages for more information.