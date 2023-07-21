Escape the heatwave by watching the new TV shows and movies this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus and more streaming services. You’ve got plenty of options, from the return of a beloved crime drama to a racy comedy to a spy thriller.
Here’s what to watch:
Justified:
City Primeval (FX)
Everything old is new again. The latest revival brings Timothy Olymphant’s US Marshal Raylan Givens back to the screen to dispense his brand of justice to a new big bad. Ten years after the events of the Justified finale, Raylan is marshalling in Miami and helping to raise his 15-year-old daughter Willa (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant).
He takes her along to Detroit while returning a pair of fugitives. There, Givens becomes embroiled in investigating the attempted murder of a judge. It brings him into the path of new enemies: sociopathic killer Clement “Oklahoma Wildman” Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and his formidable defence attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis). But unlike Harlan County, Detroit is an unfamiliar place and Givens has a tough road ahead of him—made complicated by his firecracker of a daughter’s presence.
Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)
The TSU (Taylor Sheridan Universe) is expanding again. The Yellowstone creator is cranking out an astonishing number of shows, much to Paramount’s delight. Special Ops: Lioness stands out as the first to feature a female protagonist.
The story is based on a real-life CIA programme that sent undercover agents to infiltrate terrorist groups by befriending their wives and daughters. A marine raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) is recruited by programme chiefs Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) to get close to the daughter of a billionaire with criminal ties. Cruz finds herself in a very dangerous situation on her own with few options to get out safely.
Sweet Magnolias
—Season 3 (Netflix)
Best friends forever...and a day. Long-time confidantes Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Trinidad-born Heather Headley) will rely on each other for support more than ever in the third season of the romantic drama, as all are facing major challenges.
Maddie is wrestling with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) after his bar fight and firing as the school’s baseball coach. Helen is juggling two men: ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) and sweet sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), while Dana Sue mulls over ways to use Miss Frances’ cheque to help their community.