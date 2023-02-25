T&T-born US-based artist hosts solo exhibit in Massachusetts

Trinidad and Tobago-born, Salem USA-based visual artist Indra Persad Milowe is currently showing a body of work at the Winthrop Public Library and Museum, Winthrop, Massachusetts, USA.

Her exhbition, titled “Beautiful Ubud, Bali”, features 20 paintings and an Ikat wall hanging decorated with miniature bells and six Balinese puppets.

Dewi Sri is the Balinese

“Dewi Sri”: Dewi Sri is the Balinese, Javanese and Lombok Rice and Fertility Goddess. She is widely venerated as the great benefactress of the people who protects them against hunger, even in the semi-Islamised regions. Sri brings the rain when the monsoon arrives and appears in dreams to give good advice.

“I recently returned from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia as an ‘Artist in Residence’, Milowe said in her media release.

“I was invited to a traditional Balinese wedding, a three-month-old baby’s ceremony and the five-day Odalan Festival.”

On that trip, Milowe also got the opportunity to visit museums like the Blanco Renaissance, the Neka Art and the Agung Rai Museum and the Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets.

Spiritual rice

“Subak Rice Fields”: Spiritual rice farming is a unique water management system for rice fields, which is at the basis of Bali’s lush green landscape. On the “Island of Gods”, rice farming is a community affair. All rice farmers are obligated to join a subak association to jointly decide on matters such as planting, crops, pest control, and irrigation. What makes this system even more unique is its strong spiritual element: life in the subak revolves around the pura, a temple specially built by farmers to worship the Goddess of Rice and Fertility, Dewi Sri. Every rice field has a shrine, every subak a temple and up to 15 blessing ceremonies are held per season to ensure a good harvest. Balinese people view rice as a gift from God and a symbol of life. Every 210 days when Galungan is celebrated, penjors, decorated bamboo poles, can be seen everywhere including in the rice fields.

Milowe’s solo exhbition will run until April 29, 2023.

Here are some pieces from her exhibition.

