T&T-born US-based artist hosts solo exhibit in Massachusetts

“Dewi Sri”: Dewi Sri is the Balinese, Javanese and Lombok Rice and Fertility Goddess. She is widely venerated as the great benefactress of the people who protects them against hunger, even in the semi-Islamised regions. Sri brings the rain when the monsoon arrives and appears in dreams to give good advice.
“Subak Rice Fields”: Spiritual rice farming is a unique water management system for rice fields, which is at the basis of Bali’s lush green landscape. On the “Island of Gods”, rice farming is a community affair. All rice farmers are obligated to join a subak association to jointly decide on matters such as planting, crops, pest control, and irrigation. What makes this system even more unique is its strong spiritual element: life in the subak revolves around the pura, a temple specially built by farmers to worship the Goddess of Rice and Fertility, Dewi Sri. Every rice field has a shrine, every subak a temple and up to 15 blessing ceremonies are held per season to ensure a good harvest. Balinese people view rice as a gift from God and a symbol of life. Every 210 days when Galungan is celebrated, penjors, decorated bamboo poles, can be seen everywhere including in the rice fields.
“Penjors Adorn the Sky”: A ubiquitous cultural attribute you would mostly see during Galungan, which is a festival held every 210 days in Bali. Prayers (puja) honour ancestors (pitrus) and others who have passed away, thanking them for their contributions. This pitru puja cultivates gratitude in living people. Tall curved poles of bamboo adorned with decorations are displayed in front of virtually every building in Bali. These are called penjors, and they honour the deceased and are a thankful expression for daily blessings.
The entire calypso fraternity echoed those sentiments from Ta-’zyah O’Connor, when he went from first-time entrant to crowned National Calypso Monarch, all in the space of three career-defining weeks.
O’Connor, son of 2012 National Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, successfully navigated judges’ night at Kaiso House Calypso Tent on February 4, earning selection the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Calypso Fiesta on February 11, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
Temperature the band has retained its title as the best sounding brass line on the island.
The Justin Phillip-led musical outfit out-played nine bands at the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) Brass Bacchanal Competition, held on Carnival Monday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Temperature deployed a nine-piece horn section along with a complement rhythm section to breathe life into Daniel Ryan’s arrangement of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) 1973 classic “Rainorama”.
TO commemorate International Women’s Day, the Network of NGOs of T&T for the Advancement of Women will stage Women Power: An Evening of Excellence on March 8. Scheduled for 7.30 p.m. at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, the cast includes Vaughnette Bigford, Mavis John, Alicia Jaggasar, D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree, Patrice Roberts, Sharda Patassar and more.