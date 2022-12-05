OVER the past 15 years, Chris Anderson has traversed the length and breadth of T&T on his offroad motorbike, snapping pictures of people and nature, Trinbago life and culture along the way. Now more than 180 of the photographer’s images showcasing our history, culture, nature, architecture and landscapes can be found in Anderson’s first ever photo book–a tantalising coffee table book aptly titled Journey Trinidad and Tobago.

A breathtaking photograph of the skyline and forest reflected in the Grande Riviere river graces the cover of the book which has been described as a treasure trove. Journey T&T has been in the making for more than a decade; it was important for Anderson to create a book that celebrates T&T. Some of the images featured in his book, such as the photo of an elderly woman and child dressed in their Sunday Best in Moriah, Tobago, bring back memories of the simpler old time days, while other pictures of the salt pond in Chacachacare and the glittering lights of Port of Spain’s skyline at dusk are reminders of the beauty that T&T possesses.

“The book is a reminder to all of us to appreciate Trinidad and Tobago, keep her well, look after her and don’t take her for granted,” said the photographer. “I would like people to stop complaining, get up and do more. Be the change they want to see in T&T.”

Judging from the reviews he has received so far, the book has achieved its intended purpose. Anderson has received calls from persons who were moved to tears by the images in Journey T&T.

Anderson’s passion

Anderson’s love affair with photography began over a decade ago. A creative at heart–Anderson spent 37 years making jewelry by hand, fashioning earrings and necklaces after the flora and fauna of T&T. He always liked photography and wanted to capture images of the past before they were torn down and replaced with the new. Anderson tried his hand with film photography but it was the instant feedback of digital photography that prompted him to invest in a digital point-and-shoot and hit the road.

“Photography represented a whole new creative space which I just absolutely fell in love with. It transformed and nurtured me. the effect was similar to diving into a refreshingly cold river–it nourished me. Getting out there and taking photos made me feel alive and brought me a lot of happiness,” said Anderson.

He bought and read any photography magazine and book he could get his hands on and began teaching himself photography.

Anderson loaded his motorbike with his camera bag and tripod and took to the roads in rain and sun, discovering all the well-known historical landscapes as well as the hidden gems. His bike’s tyres were perfect for gripping the steep hills and muddy tracks in hard-to-reach areas. On one of his road trips he steered his bike along Balata Trace in Paramin until he came to the end of the road and to the house belonging to Augustine, a petite woman in her 90’s who at the time still tended to her garden and to her coop of golden brown chickens. Anderson struck up a friendship with Augustine, also called Miss Fairy, whose photograph is included in Journey T&T along with other images reminiscent of the ole time days.

Throughout the years, Anderson reckons he has taken around 1,000 photos. In one trip alone, Anderson takes between 300-400 photos, before whittling his selection down to 40 by the end of the day. Among his favourite pictures in the book are those of misty scenes that require scouting out good locations, advance planning and early mornings. Under ideal conditions, misty valleys appear surreal, even ghostly to the naked eye.

Journey T&T is available at Paper Based Bookstore at the Normandie Hotel, Rainy Days in Ellerslie Plaza, Craft Creators in Westmall, Island Originals in Tobago, Shock’N Stock at MovieTowne, Port of Spain and at Loot and Palate in Woodbrook. It can also be bought online at www.theupshop.com.

