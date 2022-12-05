WITH T&T experiencing one of the wettest rainy seasons on record, the risk of falling ill with the infectious disease leptospirosis is especially high. This risk is not to be taken for granted, if left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to organ failure and even death, warned specialist physician in medical microbiology Dr Rajeev Peeyush Nagassar.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria. The different bacteria belong to a grouping called leptospira, hence the name “leptospirosis”. It is commonly seen in tropical regions where the risk of contracting the disease increases during the rainy season.