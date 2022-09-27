An alluring aroma of searing lamb, pork, beef steak and chicken wafted from the grill to greet eager guests at the Fireside by Farmhouse restaurant, on Friday night, at the Western Main Road, Point Cumana, Carenage.
The shiny new restaurant hybrid, an all-in-one greengrocer and outdoor grill hut, made a successful Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW) debut, just two weeks after opening its doors.
TTRW started on Friday and runs until October 2 at over 80 restaurants across T&T.
Fireside’s Venezuela-born chef, Lenin Gomez, offered a steady stream of curious visitors a choice of two handcrafted burgers and a drink for $100. A six-person chicken, lamb, pork and beef steak meat platter, with a choice of four sides of fries, garlic potatoes, macaroni salad, cole slaw and fresh salad for $550, gave guests a group option.
Chef Gomez’s signature La Piazza and Sanitmanitay burgers, an Italian style and local mango chow-topped variation respectively, are both a must-try for any burger lovers. Add to that the restaurant’s affordable menu and quaint, cobblestoned, patio-style layout and you have the makings of a picture-perfect date-night setting.
Fireside’s restaurant manager, Mark Ferdinand, says it’s a well-thought-out presentation that has been in the making since the turn of the year.
“We’ve been working since January to put everything onto one track. It’s been a rollercoaster, but we are not afraid of challenges. When we were able to jump into Restaurant Week, I said, ‘Guys, this is the opportunity, let’s not be afraid, let’s not pull back’. We love a challenge and so far, the first day of Restaurant Week has been really amazing, the response has been very quick,” an affable Ferdinand told the Express during a visit to his restaurant on Friday evening.
Fireside at Farmhouse opens daily for breakfast at 7 a.m., serves lunch from 11 a.m. and grilled food from 2 to 10 p.m. The restaurant also has a pit where guests can grill raw meat to their own liking.
“We are on a very important location, in the middle of two worlds,” Ferdinand said, pointing at the Renaissance towers to the south and the Carenage community to the west of their location.
“This is the meeting point, and that is what I always wanted, lobster served at an affordable price to everyone. It’s all about value for money.”
Business in the wake
of the pandemic
Starting a new business as the country was emerging out of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions has presented unique challenges, Ferdinand said.
“Trying to lift a new business after Covid, with team members getting Covid and being sick, losing family members, and going through the unique situations of lockdowns has been a challenge. It was just a lot on us, but we never gave up, and that was the beauty of how we all come together to make this happen,” he related.
Ferdinand, a qualified psychologist, says the empathetic relationship between ownership and staff has been crucial to Farmhouse’s immediate success.
“I am amazed with the staff and the relationship they have developed with the owners who always told them we don’t want to grow alone, we want to grow together. They are treated a-class—a lot of people don’t feed their staff, not here, this is a family-oriented atmosphere and is just been the best experience,” he added.
The Venezuela-born restaurateur, who has extensive food service management both in Venezuela and T&T, says caring for staff is crucial to navigating high-stress situations like TTRW.
“What’s the secret to keeping staff happy? Feed them! Yuh saw those big burgers we have? Give them one, and look, look,” he said with a wide smile while pointing at a bustling waiter, “he had burger”.
“You see, once you treat people right, listen to them, eat with them, look after their mental health and be compassionate, you will be successful. They are the heart, the mind and the brain of the business and how you treat them is how they will treat your customers,” he concluded with a bright smile.