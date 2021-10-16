Ashana Finesse is the most popular music act in T&T... at least on social media.
The metrics don’t lie. With over 1.3M followers on Instagram (IG), 664K on Facebook (FB) and nearing 100K subscribers on YouTube (YT) the curvy model/rapper has more eyes on her than a beastly cold brew on a steamy Friday afternoon.
To put those figures into perspective, soca siren Patrice Roberts, arguably the most prominent female music star on the island, currently has 459K followers on IG, 100K on FB and just over 64K more on YT.
Ashana is also outperforming the two most famous sons of the soil, soca king Machel Montano and former cricket star and multiple record holder Brian Lara on IG. Double M has amassed a 583K strong army on IG and 266K more followers on FB. Lara, meanwhile, has 602K IG followers.
However, the soca monk could chant a mantra about maintaining his island topping 423K YT subs and Lara could still lift his bat at his scorecard topping 821K FB following... at least for now.
Ashana’s last two music video projects “Bad Gyalli” and “Yuh Like It”, which features Marlon Easy and Christopher Martin, have racked up over a million views on YT.
“I see myself as both an influencer and a musician. Being an artiste usually carries an influence of its own,” the outgoing performer said about her Internet fame during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
Wielding real influence
Ashana’s mammoth following easily makes her the most influential social media account holder living on the island. It’s an achievement that has not gone unnoticed by the long list of international and local brands that have engaged her attention.
Interestingly, Ashana says foreign companies are more aware and financially respectful of the benefits of aligning their brand with hers. She has worked with Fashion Nova, Giti Online, Kloset Envy, Icon Swim, Flat Tummy Tea, Mielle Organics just to name a few.
“Being an influencer in Trinidad has both good and bad aspects, sometimes more bad than good due to the fact that locally some companies are not willing to understand the worth of influencers. I’ve collaborated with many international brands and the mentality of foreign companies in comparison to some local companies is demotivating at times,” she revealed.
While her model/influencer status earns her a pretty coin, Ashana said the goal was always to refocus all that attention on her music.
“Believe it or not it was a strategy that I doubted at first, but the end goal was to refocus the attention towards my music. Coming from Trinidad and not doing soca mainly is a little more challenging to get notoriety, but with hard work, long hours and continuously creating content, it paid off,” she said.
A genuine love for music
Ashana’s love for music bloomed from a young age writing poetry and imagining herself on stage.
“Writing poems turned into songs and it provided me with peace of mind and a little escape when real life didn’t seem so pleasant. I always knew from the very start I wanted to be an artiste. I started professionally doing music at around 14-15 years old but didn’t pursue it seriously until later years due to a couple life obstacles, but with time I found myself,” she said.
Not everyone has been as embracing of Ashana’s raw sex appeal. She is often criticised on social media by “haters” who have negative opinions about her image and music. It’s a critical response that seems reserved for women in music that their male counterparts seldom face, Ashana said.
“It is a double standard, but as with a lot of things in life I’ve learned to manoeuvre. Being on the curvier side makes me more sexualised but being sexy is empowering by itself. I think in Trinidad and Tobago we tend to have a small-mindedness about it and sometimes the insecurities of some people show immensely.
“The way I look at it, I prefer to hear I’m doing the most than I’m doing the least. Due to some of the obstacles I’ve been through in my life, no matter what some may say, I’mma always do me, regardless,” she added.
But what exactly accounts for Ashana’s popularity? If sex appeal was the only criteria then surely the hordes of curvy bikini clad bodies and chiselled oiled pecs and abs by local IG users would be doing similar numbers.
“Saying I know the formula outright would be a lie, but what I can say is persistence is key. Don’t make your content-creating a job, have fun at the same time and let people see that you love what you’re doing. Of course, not everyone is going to like your content but even Jesus had haters,” she laughed.
“My ultimate vision is to be a household name in entertainment. Yes, there is a ceiling to be broken, but I’ve accomplished things outside the Caribbean and I will continue to break barriers and push forward where necessary.
“Social Media has opened many doors both locally and abroad which I am very thankful for and also showed me when people say: ‘You Can’t’. YOU CAN!,” she concluded.
Call me Barrack Obama ’cause Ashana girl, “YES, YOU CAN!”