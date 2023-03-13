ONE day, the Patois language of Trinidad and Tobago could be gone forever.
Once prevalent throughout Trinidad, Patois (French Creole) is now spoken mainly by elders in rural areas who have not been able to pass it on. Linguist Nnamdi Hodge is dedicated to documenting Patois, working on projects with Dr Jo-Anne Ferreira, senior lecturer in Linguistics, at the Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics (DMLL).
“It’s a mission to bring back the old Trinidad and push back this foreign influence we have,” he explains.
Hodge co-produced one of his latest projects Mayòk (Bitter Cassava), an 11-minute film which was screened at the 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival. It depicts director Cassandra Joseph’s grandmother from Paramin making cassava flour. Joseph conceptualised the film to chronicle the traditions of her Paramin relatives.
She first asked Hodge’s assistance in producing the film Sèptant Lanné Ansanm (70 Years Together, 2017) which shows her grandparents talking about their marriage in Patois. Hodge contributes his expertise in the language he learned at UWI, St Augustine, and now documents all over the country and teaches in several places. He has worked on Joseph’s Vwé Kafé (Real Coffee, 2018) and Boukanen (The Tradition of Smoking Meat, 2019), conducting and transcribing the interview in Patois, interpreting for the rest of the crew, editing and subtitling the films, as he did with Mayòk.
Hodge produced his own 42-minute 2015 documentary with Dr Ferreira, Linguistic Landscapes: Patois Speakers Share Their Knowledge, based on their interviews across the country. A grant from The UWI Research and Development Impact Fund was instrumental in purchasing the necessary equipment. The project, “Trinidad and Tobago Endangered Languages (TTEL)”, was led by Dr Benjamin Braithwaite, project lead, and Dr Ferreira, project co-lead.
Hopefully, Mayòk, and the other films, will help kindle interest in Patois, just as the language captivated Hodge years ago when he started taking French and Spanish at The UWI. His programme of study included Caribbean Dialectology, a Linguistics course, for which French-lexicon—Creole—was a prerequisite. Gradually, the significance of the language clicked.
“My mother had a record at home which was called ‘Patois People are Alive.’ The language used in songs was the exact language I learned in that course.”
He bonded with Patois speakers and immersed himself in the culture. He became invested in trying to preserve it.
Using his UWI postgraduate foreign language teacher training, he has taught for Women Working for Social Progress (Workingwomen), UWI St Augustine’s Centre for Language Learning and the DMLL, the Caribbean Yard Campus, the Venezuelan Embassy and Alliance Française.
Besides teaching, Hodge and Ferreira have travelled around T&T documenting Patois (Hodge also helped with Bhojpuri/Hindustani), and both have been invited to Martinique, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, and have given online lectures during the pandemic. They have also helped with the book Mwen ka Alé—The French-lexicon Creole of Grenada (La Grenade-Lashley, 2016), with Nnamdi Hodge as the interviewer and video producer.
Planting seeds
Hodge, often, works with students and Dr Ferreira. They want to ensure that, if there is a movement to revive Patois in the future, the resources will be available.
“Our goal right now is language documentation so that people can study, research and speak the Patois (French Creole) language,” explains Dr Ferreira.
They have formed the group Tout Bagay Patwa with Michelle Mora Foderingham and Kevon Swift, and produced videos featuring Patois speakers, stick-fighting, Camboulay and folk songs. They also helped with the language input in Patois masses in church services, assisted students, writers and songwriters, and arranged Workingwomen’s live and virtual concerts like “Sé Yon Bagay Patwa,” which took place last October.
“We want to put Trinidad and Tobago on the map as a Patois-speaking country,” declares Hodge.
Dr Ferreira hopes they are planting seeds of language and cultural appreciation.
“We have a really bad habit of saying Patois is broken French,” she says, and denouncing the “negative view of Caribbean languages”.
“So many elements of it are tied to our national identity,” she notes.
According to Hodge, “nou ni pou konnèt koté nou sòti pou konnèt koté nou ka alé,” which translates—“we have to know where we come from, to know where we’re going.”
• For more information, visit the Trinidadian Patois Speakers Facebook page @trinidadianpatoisspeakers and https://sta.uwi.edu/rdifund/projects/ttel/index.asp. To see “Tout Bagay Patwa” videos, search for them on YouTube.