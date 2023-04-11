T&T teacher, St Lucia scholar ready for Japan

Aleron Rajalal

taste of japan: Aleron Rajalal, from left, Public Relations, Cultural Affairs and Programmes co-ordinator; Kojima Kozo, first secretary; Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy head of mission; Terri-Ann Young, early departure JET 2023 participant; and Melanie Griffith-Quintyne, MEXT scholarship 2023 participant.

On April 3, Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy head of mission, met with and congratulated the MEXT scholarship 2023 participant Melanie Griffith-Quintyne, from St Lucia, and early departure JET 2023 participant Terri-Ann Young from Moruga.

During their lunch, they discussed areas of interest in Japan to be explored—the food and culture, and the university and lifestyle. Kamada also offered both encouraging advice and useful information for their stay in Japan.

Melanie Griffith-Quintyne will be undertaking post-graduate studies in medicine at Akita University, and Terri-­Ann Young would be working as an assistant language teacher (ALT) in Kobe City. Both are excited to start their lives in Japan, and are looking forward to immersing themselves in the culture while furthering their developmental goals.

Japan govt

nurturing relations

with region

The Japanese Government MEXT (MONBU-KAGAKU-SHO) scholar­ship programme and Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme are both initiatives offered by the government of Japan which have contribu­ted to the nurturing of the relations between Japan and the region, and has further strengthened the co-operative relationship and exchan­ges between Japan and St Lucia, and Japan and Trinidad and Tobago.

• Please visit the Embassy of Japan’s website for more information on the MEXT scholarship programme, the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme and the embassy’s daily activities:

https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/­

itprtop_en/index.htm.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Teacher shares her joy

Teacher shares her joy

Your child’s education should be a family priority, according to Kimarie Richardson-Thomas, who has taught for 23 years in the public school system.

Richardson-Thomas is the Academic Dean at Goodwood Secondary School, and teaches English Language, English Literature, and CAPE Communication Studies.

T&T teacher, St Lucia scholar ready for Japan

T&T teacher, St Lucia scholar ready for Japan

On April 3, Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy head of mission, met with and congratulated the MEXT scholarship 2023 participant Melanie Griffith-Quintyne, from St Lucia, and early departure JET 2023 participant Terri-Ann Young from Moruga.

During their lunch, they discussed areas of interest in Japan to be explored—the food and culture, and the university and lifestyle. Kamada also offered both encouraging advice and useful information for their stay in Japan.

Buy UWI, buy local

Buy UWI, buy local

A new marketplace was launched at the historical Dudley Huggins Building on the St Augustine…

A neurological movement disorder

A neurological movement disorder

THE moment Sukdeo (not his real name) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), he was determined to lead an active life. But despite his best efforts, he knows that he is up against a formidable, progressive disease that knows no cure.

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Whatever you’re going through, be it a failing marriage, family relations, business or finances, God can turn things around in your life. So says gospel singer Jaron (Jaron Nurse).

“Easter is bout Christ and I pray we learn a lot. There is so much to learn in this story about someone that came to die for our sins,” Jaron began saying during an uplifting WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The gospel music movement is alive and kicking in T&T says singer/songwriter/producer Ryan “Nathanael” Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Fisherman Project production house, which he runs with his younger brother Daniel, is the creative force behind many of the gospel crossover hits heard in recent years. The two have worked with many of the genre’s heavy hitters, including Jaron (Jaron Nurse), Positive (Joel Murray) and Sherwin Gardner.