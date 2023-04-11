T&T teacher, St Lucia scholar ready for Japan

On April 3, Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy head of mission, met with and congratulated the MEXT scholarship 2023 participant Melanie Griffith-Quintyne, from St Lucia, and early departure JET 2023 participant Terri-Ann Young from Moruga.
During their lunch, they discussed areas of interest in Japan to be explored—the food and culture, and the university and lifestyle. Kamada also offered both encouraging advice and useful information for their stay in Japan.
Melanie Griffith-Quintyne will be undertaking post-graduate studies in medicine at Akita University, and Terri-Ann Young would be working as an assistant language teacher (ALT) in Kobe City. Both are excited to start their lives in Japan, and are looking forward to immersing themselves in the culture while furthering their developmental goals.
Japan govt
nurturing relations
with region
The Japanese Government MEXT (MONBU-KAGAKU-SHO) scholarship programme and Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme are both initiatives offered by the government of Japan which have contributed to the nurturing of the relations between Japan and the region, and has further strengthened the co-operative relationship and exchanges between Japan and St Lucia, and Japan and Trinidad and Tobago.
