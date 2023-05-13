London, a world centre for publishing, has always been the main port of call for writers wanting to reach a global audience. The quest has served the United Kingdom and the Caribbean well.
Contemporary British writing is unimaginable without the energy and diversity of UK-based Caribbean and diaspora authors, who have decisively intervened in the evolution of what was once known as English literature, and today might better be called literatures in English, in recognition of the global language’s many dialects and registers. The NGC Bocas Lit Fest—the Anglophone Caribbean’s largest annual literary event, which ran this year from April 28-30—exemplified these long, rich Caribbean-UK links, with a 2023 programme that included over a dozen UK-based Caribbean authors and a special literary exchange between Belfast and Port of Spain.
Based at the National Library in downtown Port of Spain, the festival—in its 13th year—returned in 2023 to an in-person format. Over 80 free events were programmed, and featured London-based literary luminaries such as the British novelist Bernardine Evaristo—the first black woman to win the prestigious Booker Prize; president of the Royal Society of Literature, and chief judge for the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize; Jamaica-born Linton Kwesi Johnson, a firebrand fixture on the British poetry and music scene since the 1970s; and Trinidadian Anthony Joseph, winner of the 2022 TS Eliot Prize and the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry. UK-based Trinidadian Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature; Jamaican Jason Allen-Paisant, 2022 OCM Bocas Prize winner for Poetry; Barbadian-British Safiya Kinshasa Kamaria; Vincentian Cecil Browne; and Adam Lowe, whose roots include Kittitian heritage, were also in the mix.
“The UK government and British High Commission in Port of Spain have been longstanding collaborators with the NGC Bocas Lit Fest,” says High Commissioner Harriet Cross. “I am delighted to have launched the festival with a reception at my residence for writers and creatives on April 27. The festival is a true testament of the deep cultural links between the UK and the Caribbean. This year’s festival featured several UK-based writers, many of whom have close Caribbean ties. For the first time, with sponsorship from the British Council, a contingent of writers and literary organisers from Northern Ireland attended the NGC Bocas Lit Fest to explore future collaborations. This is a great reflection of continued partnership in this crucial area.”
Festival-goers were introduced to Northern Irish novelists Jan Carson and Michael Magee and poet Padraig Regan, alongside Hilary Copeland, director of the youth writing NGO Fighting Words Northern Ireland, and Stephen Connolly of Listowel Writers’ Week, the oldest literary festival in Ireland.
All five appeared in festival events alongside their Caribbean peers.
“These partnerships with UK-based organisations are vital to our work,” says festival director Nicholas Laughlin. “Not just to the annual festival itself, but to our year-round work promoting Caribbean writers to international audiences. Exchanging ideas and expertise is crucial, and at the same time we know that our home-bred authors can stand with their peers from anywhere in the world—they have the publishing deals and prizes to prove it.”
Laughlin continues: “The success of the first-ever Bocas UK Tour in 2022 — showcasing Caribbean authors in all genres across five cities, including a stellar full day at the British Library in London — was another demonstration of what we already knew: that our writers are world-class creative and intellectual ambassadors for our region. It was a thrill to have so much UK-based Caribbean talent at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, and for our audience to meet them.”
The National Gas Company is title sponsor of the festival; First Citizens, OCM, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, NLCB, and the British Council are main sponsors; Massy Foundation and UWI are sponsors.