T&T writers dominate OCM Bocas Prize longlist

“I’m a smooth player.”

An audible smile followed that lip-curling declaration from Blaxx & D All Starz bassist Anthony “Bassie” Boynes on an overcast Thursday afternoon in Arima.

Braggadocio but true.

Boynes, 67, has picked and slapped his electronic bass into soca folklore, since his emergence on the circuit in the mid 90’s alongside a high-flying Nigel and Marvin Lewis on the then Roy Cape and the All-Stars frontline.