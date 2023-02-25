Ta’zyah’s Title Taser

Ta-’zyah O’Connor

Ta-’zyah O’Connor

“I am still in shock!”

The entire calypso fraternity echoed those sentiments from Ta-’zyah O’Connor, when he went from first-time entrant to crowned National Calypso Monarch, all in the space of three career-defining weeks.

O’Connor, son of 2012 National Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, successfully navigated judges’ night at Kaiso House Calypso Tent on February 4, earning selection the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Calypso Fiesta on February 11, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

At Skinner Park he performed in position 34 and was one of 11 finalists selected to face defending Monarch Terri Lyons at kaiso’s Big Yard. There, O’Connor stunned a highly competitive field to take the coveted title, $500,000 in cash and a brand-new Suzuki S-Cross SUV, on Dimanche Gras night, last Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

With a purple velvet crown placed atop his head, a larger than life trophy in hand and a burnt orange SUV to help prop it all up, O’Connor looked like a deer in media headlights last Sunday.

A week on and he admits while the awe has not completely worn off it is now mixed with a deep feeling of gratitude.

“I am still in shock and completely overwhelmed knowing that it was my first time entering and I came out so successfully, I’m also extremely grateful that it happened because it is an amazing opportunity,” O’Connor told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday.

A family tradition

Young O’Connor also had the family honour of having his portrait hung at their Monarchs restaurant and bar on Ariapita Avenue. The walls at the family establishment are reserved strictly for winners of the National Calypso Monarch title. He was just nine years old when he saw his father lift calypso’s biggest prize

“My picture going up at Monarchs means so much because I’m up there with some of the greatest calypsonians of all time. It’s an honour,” he added.

At just 20, O’Connor’s win has also brought the eyes of a whole new demographic to calypso. The St Mary’s College graduate’s winning performance has been shared thousands of times across social media.

“Being a young adult and taking the victory and title of ‘The Monarch’, definitely sets the mood and tone for young children coming into the art form. It’s displayed as a motivational factor seeing someone within their age bracket accomplishing something of so much greatness.

“The standing point I’ll be making would simply be to lend my professional insight to help and inspire young adults to pursue their drive for this genre of music. And also letting them know it’s not only based on winning the prizes but it’s about showcasing our culture,” he explained.

Already plotting his defence

Less than a week after his win O’Connor revealed he is already thinking about his title defence.

“Yes, I have begun!” he said excitedly.

“I’m currently researching topics that can bring a good battle, not only for the other competitors but for the judges.”

As defending Monarch he will not be required to “go through the rounds” as he as an automatic qualifier to the 2024 final.

“I would say that there are definitely pros and cons to the situation. The advantages will definitely be that my 2024 Calypso will hit the competitors as a surprise because they won’t know the direction I’m heading in, whereas the disadvantage may be critiques on the song and nothing having opportunities to tweak it to make it better,” he considered out loud.

His first focus, however, is an upcoming solo concert in May and perhaps we will see reunion of his high school band STEEM.

“I will be celebrating at my concert this May along with everyone who has been a part of my journey. This is definitely a stepping stone because it gave me a reach that young persons don’t always get.

“As for my band STEEM we are currently on hiatus because each member has been improving on their craft and taking up opportunities that may help them blossom into a better musician and person, but you never know.”

Ta’zyah O’Connor’s winning calypso “Sing Hallelujah”

Verse 1

I here to celebrate

This twin island state

With a glorious chant Worthy of all our praise

Your toil and your toil

Took care of we while drilling oil

Also teaching us to put some seeds in the soil

You took we from the horrors on the plantation

Telling we with confidence we could build we own nation

You said things are going to be hard you know

We not going to make it just so

But through hard work and dedication

We are all going to benefit

If the vision we all embrace it

With each one

Helping another one

Chorus 1

Let we all stand up for this nation

Let we stand up in jubilation

Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah

We have persevered we have made it

Even in times when we thought we would quit

Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah

You’ll love this country you got to show it

If you are proud you got a let them know it

I say you are so worthy

Blessings Almighty

From him they will start to pour

T&T we will love you forever more

Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before

Verse 2

You I congratulate

For you always demonstrate

Your strength and courage and dignity

Over the years so industrious

People driven and people focus

Sacrifices you would make them all for us

So many differences Trinbago had to deal with

Races, religions, class and creed you simply embrace it

And though Different we are, you and I

Cuz we won’t always see eye to eye

But that aside the sky should be our limit

Cuz If I work with you and you work with me

Nelson say all ah we is one family

We would shake

But never break

Chorus 2

Let we all stand up for this nation

Let we stand up in jubilation

Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah

No one should feel rejected

Cause as one nation we’re connected

Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah

You’ll love this country you got to show it

If you are proud you got a let them know it

I say you are so worthy

Blessings Almighty

From him they will start to pour

T&T we will love you forever more

Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before

Verse 3

You never hesitate

To reiterate

That we people blessed with a special mix

A cut above the rest

And simply there is no contest

On any day we could stand toe to toe with the best

Education, sports and culture you just name it

Science, Technology, beauty and all we have it

For a nation as small as we

Ambition flows abundantly

Cause we know in divisiveness there’s no profit

So With heads held high we could stand and boast

Raise out glasses and take a toast

To a brighter day

We have plenty more on the way

Chorus 3

Let we all stand up for this nation

Let we stand up in jubilation

Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah

If we in another land on vacation

A Trini accent cannot be mistaken

Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah

You’ll love this country you got to show it

If you are proud you got a let them know it

I say you are so worthy

Blessings Almighty

From him they will start to pour

T&T we will love you forever more

Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before

Verse 4

So now we commemorate

Cause two years now we holding faith

This year 2023 is the Mother of Carnivals

Covid lock we down

But look we still going strong

With a tradition that has been around for so long

Kaiso, mas, pan and soca now is the time to claim it

Is we own so we have to embrace it

We don’t want nobody push we aside

For we culture we must have national pride

Cuz one day somebody might come and take it

So with arms open wide just sing it loud

Yes of T&T I’m very proud

Culture here to stay

So sing the chorus and dance with meh

Chorus 4

Let we all stand up for this nation

Let we stand up in jubilation

Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah

It’s from different lands they had brought us

But it’s our common struggles that taught us

Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah

You’ll love this country you got to show it

If you are proud you got a let them know it

I say you are so worthy

Blessings Almighty

From him they will start to pour

T&T we will love you forever more

Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before

