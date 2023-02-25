Ta’zyah’s Title Taser

“I am still in shock!”
The entire calypso fraternity echoed those sentiments from Ta-’zyah O’Connor, when he went from first-time entrant to crowned National Calypso Monarch, all in the space of three career-defining weeks.
O’Connor, son of 2012 National Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, successfully navigated judges’ night at Kaiso House Calypso Tent on February 4, earning selection the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Calypso Fiesta on February 11, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
At Skinner Park he performed in position 34 and was one of 11 finalists selected to face defending Monarch Terri Lyons at kaiso’s Big Yard. There, O’Connor stunned a highly competitive field to take the coveted title, $500,000 in cash and a brand-new Suzuki S-Cross SUV, on Dimanche Gras night, last Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
With a purple velvet crown placed atop his head, a larger than life trophy in hand and a burnt orange SUV to help prop it all up, O’Connor looked like a deer in media headlights last Sunday.
A week on and he admits while the awe has not completely worn off it is now mixed with a deep feeling of gratitude.
“I am still in shock and completely overwhelmed knowing that it was my first time entering and I came out so successfully, I’m also extremely grateful that it happened because it is an amazing opportunity,” O’Connor told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday.
A family tradition
Young O’Connor also had the family honour of having his portrait hung at their Monarchs restaurant and bar on Ariapita Avenue. The walls at the family establishment are reserved strictly for winners of the National Calypso Monarch title. He was just nine years old when he saw his father lift calypso’s biggest prize
“My picture going up at Monarchs means so much because I’m up there with some of the greatest calypsonians of all time. It’s an honour,” he added.
At just 20, O’Connor’s win has also brought the eyes of a whole new demographic to calypso. The St Mary’s College graduate’s winning performance has been shared thousands of times across social media.
“Being a young adult and taking the victory and title of ‘The Monarch’, definitely sets the mood and tone for young children coming into the art form. It’s displayed as a motivational factor seeing someone within their age bracket accomplishing something of so much greatness.
“The standing point I’ll be making would simply be to lend my professional insight to help and inspire young adults to pursue their drive for this genre of music. And also letting them know it’s not only based on winning the prizes but it’s about showcasing our culture,” he explained.
Already plotting his defence
Less than a week after his win O’Connor revealed he is already thinking about his title defence.
“Yes, I have begun!” he said excitedly.
“I’m currently researching topics that can bring a good battle, not only for the other competitors but for the judges.”
As defending Monarch he will not be required to “go through the rounds” as he as an automatic qualifier to the 2024 final.
“I would say that there are definitely pros and cons to the situation. The advantages will definitely be that my 2024 Calypso will hit the competitors as a surprise because they won’t know the direction I’m heading in, whereas the disadvantage may be critiques on the song and nothing having opportunities to tweak it to make it better,” he considered out loud.
His first focus, however, is an upcoming solo concert in May and perhaps we will see reunion of his high school band STEEM.
“I will be celebrating at my concert this May along with everyone who has been a part of my journey. This is definitely a stepping stone because it gave me a reach that young persons don’t always get.
“As for my band STEEM we are currently on hiatus because each member has been improving on their craft and taking up opportunities that may help them blossom into a better musician and person, but you never know.”
(box)
Ta’zyah O’Connor’s winning calypso “Sing Hallelujah”
Verse 1
I here to celebrate
This twin island state
With a glorious chant Worthy of all our praise
Your toil and your toil
Took care of we while drilling oil
Also teaching us to put some seeds in the soil
You took we from the horrors on the plantation
Telling we with confidence we could build we own nation
You said things are going to be hard you know
We not going to make it just so
But through hard work and dedication
We are all going to benefit
If the vision we all embrace it
With each one
Helping another one
Chorus 1
Let we all stand up for this nation
Let we stand up in jubilation
Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah
We have persevered we have made it
Even in times when we thought we would quit
Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah
You’ll love this country you got to show it
If you are proud you got a let them know it
I say you are so worthy
Blessings Almighty
From him they will start to pour
T&T we will love you forever more
Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before
Verse 2
You I congratulate
For you always demonstrate
Your strength and courage and dignity
Over the years so industrious
People driven and people focus
Sacrifices you would make them all for us
So many differences Trinbago had to deal with
Races, religions, class and creed you simply embrace it
And though Different we are, you and I
Cuz we won’t always see eye to eye
But that aside the sky should be our limit
Cuz If I work with you and you work with me
Nelson say all ah we is one family
We would shake
But never break
Chorus 2
Let we all stand up for this nation
Let we stand up in jubilation
Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah
No one should feel rejected
Cause as one nation we’re connected
Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah
You’ll love this country you got to show it
If you are proud you got a let them know it
I say you are so worthy
Blessings Almighty
From him they will start to pour
T&T we will love you forever more
Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before
Verse 3
You never hesitate
To reiterate
That we people blessed with a special mix
A cut above the rest
And simply there is no contest
On any day we could stand toe to toe with the best
Education, sports and culture you just name it
Science, Technology, beauty and all we have it
For a nation as small as we
Ambition flows abundantly
Cause we know in divisiveness there’s no profit
So With heads held high we could stand and boast
Raise out glasses and take a toast
To a brighter day
We have plenty more on the way
Chorus 3
Let we all stand up for this nation
Let we stand up in jubilation
Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah
If we in another land on vacation
A Trini accent cannot be mistaken
Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah
You’ll love this country you got to show it
If you are proud you got a let them know it
I say you are so worthy
Blessings Almighty
From him they will start to pour
T&T we will love you forever more
Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before
Verse 4
So now we commemorate
Cause two years now we holding faith
This year 2023 is the Mother of Carnivals
Covid lock we down
But look we still going strong
With a tradition that has been around for so long
Kaiso, mas, pan and soca now is the time to claim it
Is we own so we have to embrace it
We don’t want nobody push we aside
For we culture we must have national pride
Cuz one day somebody might come and take it
So with arms open wide just sing it loud
Yes of T&T I’m very proud
Culture here to stay
So sing the chorus and dance with meh
Chorus 4
Let we all stand up for this nation
Let we stand up in jubilation
Hooray, hooray come let we sing hallelujah
It’s from different lands they had brought us
But it’s our common struggles that taught us
Hooray, hooray come let us sing hallelujah
You’ll love this country you got to show it
If you are proud you got a let them know it
I say you are so worthy
Blessings Almighty
From him they will start to pour
T&T we will love you forever more
Sweet T&T you’re greater now than before