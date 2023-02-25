Ta’zyah’s Title Taser

“I am still in shock!”

The entire calypso fraternity echoed those sentiments from Ta-’zyah O’Connor, when he went from first-time entrant to crowned National Calypso Monarch, all in the space of three career-defining weeks.

O’Connor, son of 2012 National Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, successfully navigated judges’ night at Kaiso House Calypso Tent on February 4, earning selection the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Calypso Fiesta on February 11, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.