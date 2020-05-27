IT’S no secret that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the entertainment industry. And the aftershocks are expected to continue into the foreseeable future. This is painfully obvious to musician, model and TV host/personality Arita Edmund. As the TEMPO Networks director of talent and artiste relations, Arita’s job includes handling music video submissions, booking artistes and managing the artistes on the ground. Covid-19 has brought that to an abrupt halt.