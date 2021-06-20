Take Covid-19 symptoms seriously

EVEN though the majority of people who contract Covid-19 (around 85 per cent) do recover, that does not take away from the fact that it remains a highly infectious and deadly virus.
Experts have warned that mild Covid symptoms can deteriorate rather quickly and become life threatening. That explains why Covid-19 symptoms should be monitored closely and taken very seriously.
What makes Covid-19 so insidious? Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology at UTT Dr Nicole Ramlachan explained how the virus evolved and became a deadly pandemic that has infected 177 million people and claimed more than three million lives.
Coronavirus are a group of viruses. They can be as mild as a common flu or as severe as MERS of which there is almost a 99 per cent mortality rate or it can be anything in between, said Ramlachan.
“This virus (SARS-CoV-2) came into being after it jumped from an animal host to a human host and adapted to get into our lung cells. When that happened the entire human population was ‘immune naive’, which means we had no immunity against the pathogens or proteins produced by the virus,” said Ramlachan.
“With the common cold, some people bounce back within days, others are laid up in bed for weeks and some even develop pneumonia and die. In the case of Covid-19 we cannot predict what will happen in people’s bodies with the exception of people with co-morbidities who are particularly susceptible and the elderly. Those people are generally more at risk but it doesn’t mean that other people are not at risk.”
Ramlachan describes Covid-19 as a moving target. Because the initial strain was not detected in younger and healthy people it was believed that only older people and those with co-morbidites were at risk of severe complications. Since the virus mutated it has become highly transmissible and is spreading fast and people are showing symptoms quickly - often in the first and second days “The virus can progress very quickly - within a matter of hours,” she said. “We’ve seen cases of young people, old people, people in between, people with no co-morbidities who have gone from a state of activity to death in a matter of a few hours. By the time a person’s lungs get infected and it starts to cause downstream effects like inflammation and their body gets into what we call a ‘cytokine storm’ which leads to organ failure, it’s too late to intervene and save their life.”
Mild Covid symptoms
The symptoms of the flu and Covid-19 tend to overlap and some may even associate them with allergies. Given how quickly mild Covid-19 symptoms can deteriorate, it’s important to monitor them closely. Since primary care physician Dr Visham Bhimull began working in the public health care sector he has observed that persons are often reluctant to seek medical attention because they don’t want to wait for long periods of time at clinics that are already swamped. But waiting too long to seek medical treatment for complications that arise from Covid-19 can result in disaster.
Once a person experiences symptoms including fever, general aches and pains, headache, fatigue and weakness, cough, loss of taste and smell they can do either a viral antigen test or a PCR test to confirm their Covid-19 status and seek the advice of a medical professional or healthcare provider. If you have any acute symptoms such as trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, the feeling of pressure or heavy weight on chest, confusion, trouble staying awake or a pale colour then seek medical attention immediately.
Ramlachan urges people not to count solely on their age and health status but to continue wearing masks and take all necessary precautions.
“You don’t want to be the one who gets the virus and brings it home to someone else who ends up dying,” she said.
While people are trying to put some normalcy back into their lives as much as possible they must understand that we are still 100 per cent in a pandemic, said Ramlachan. She referred to the UK which recently delayed the lifting of the last Covid restrictions by a month even though their vaccination rate is very high. Ninety one per cent of their Covid population is Delta positive and it’s wreaking havoc on those that are not vaccinated.
“I understand that it is frustrating,”said Ramlachan. “It’s almost a year and a half we’ve been doing this but as long as there is a risk of having severe disease and death, even if not in us, but among our elderly parents and aunts and uncles, and our children who have no immunity - then we have to protect them.”
Get vaccinated
Although the data emerging from the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 updates show a decrease in Covid-19 deaths and cases, we still have a really high death rate per capita so this is no time to get complacent, warned Ramlachan.
She stressed that the only way to get rid of Covid-19 is through vaccination.
“We need to get to that level of 60-70 per cent immunity really fast. Right now it doesn’t matter what vaccine you get, as long as you get a vaccine. The vaccine is going to give you the benefit of protection that you would not have otherwise,”she said.
She rubbishes the myth that not enough work has gone into developing and testing the vaccines. Before any vaccine is given to the population it must go through rigorous testing, said Ramlachan. Nothing was rushed in the case of these vaccines, as with extra funding these companies were able to tweak already available technologies used for more isolated viral epidemics in order to develop safe, effective options for our use, she added.
Ramlachan urges people to have more faith in our scientists.
“Nobody spends a lifetime trying to develop something that is going to be dangerous. No medicine can ever be completely risk-free or 100 per cent effective, and we have to trust that what is offered to us has been tested and is as risk-free as the regulators can determine at the stage of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA),” she said.
“Vaccines have been developed for smallpox, polio, measles, rubella and we continue to do it with all childhood diseases that are very infectious. Although we have not been able to eradicate all these diseases largely because of vaccine hesitancy, we have been able to control them. Scientists have done well to extend the lifetime of the average human. Science has done its part so it is up to us to accept the science and use it to save not only ourselves and our families but others around us.”