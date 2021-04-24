Take pride in you

Just so, out of the blue last week, I thought of Lancelot Layne and what would he have to say about local radio were he alive today.
Near 40-years-ago Layne recorded, “Get Off The Radio,” his condemnation of local broadcasters playing American music at a ratio of 10 to 1 above local songs. The song also scolded the announcers for speaking in American twang.
“Yes yuh playing the fool and yuh talking yankee.
Yuh only sound like a blasted mankee.
Get off, get off, get off, get off, get off the radio,” sang Layne.
Makes one wonder what Layne would have said about those so-called urban radio DJs with their playlists dominated by dancehall and their Jamaican accents.
On a side note, legendary Jamaican percussionist, Bongo Herman once told me after listening to a couple of very popular Trinidadian radio DJs, “dem nah sound Jamaican. Dem a eediot man. Embarrassment pon dey mama.” Possibly the same sentiments Layne would have expressed.
Born to Ethel Strawn and raised in Belmont, Lancelot Layne attended Queen’s Royal College. Growing up in a community with such a rich and diverse cultural landscape and steeped in history, instilled in Layne pride for his heritage. He was from an early age proud to be Trinbagonian, proud to be African, treasured his African roots and appreciated the island’s culture.
Layne wrote poetry, calypso and was a student of the cultural expressions of the nation. He travelled the world delivering lectures on Trinbagonian culture and history. Layne also visited Africa several times, having studied African history and embracing the Orisa faith.
Blow way
In 1970 Layne released a song titled, “Blow Way,” which is considered to be the first ever rapso song.
“Calling out the people. The ills and the pills And if a man want to set false standards for you to follow, to he what yuh say? Bow way! If he persist to brighten yuh head and lighten yuh bread to live in dead, what yuh say? Blow Way!” Layne chanted as he advised listeners to open their eyes and chase away educated scoundrels out to succeed at the people’s expense.
Elder of the rapso movement and president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba told the Kitcharee that Layne is the father of rapso and was also instrumental in the establishment of Emancipation Day.
“Lancelot Layne is considered the father of the rapso movement. He pioneered that musical sound of traditional drums, bass and piano with vocal riddum. His first release in that style was ‘Blow Way’ in 1970/71, one decade before the Sugar Hill Gang release ‘Rapper’s Delight’ in the USA 1979. Other productions by Layne include ‘Yo Tink It Sorf’, ‘Make Life Easy On Me’, ‘Get Off De Radio’, ‘Afrodadian’ and ‘Camboulay’.
“He did a promotional song in support of the Strike Squad during their campaign towards the FIFA World Cup in Italy. He also did a song in tribute to champion boxer Leslie “Tiger” Stewart. Lancelot produced an album where he did a collection of calypso hits in the rapso style.
“Lancelot was a main motivator and leader of the movement that lobbied and fought for August 1 to be established as Emancipation Day instead of Columbus Day. He organised processions in Port of Spain, Point Fortin and other communities in celebration of Emancipation. He would go on to help to identify historical sites from the plantation slavery days,” Masimba said.
National award
Layne even produced a Carnival band in celebration of Emancipation. Shortly after his return from one of his trips to Africa, Layne fell ill and passed away on 28 July, 1990 the day after the insurrection by the Jamaat al Muslimeen.
In recognition of his patriotic efforts he received the Humming Bird Medal Silver (posthumously) in 1992 in the sphere of Culture. Lancelot Kebu Layne was the proverbial prophet without honour in his own land. He was a pioneer, an innovator, a creator of new forms. He was unconventional. He was a committed patriot. He espoused the seminal notion of knowledge of self as the key thing to engage the world towards self-determination.
He innovated the form called rapso though he never called it rapso himself. The title Father of Rapso was given to him by Brother Resistance and the Network Riddum Band. “He’s been a huge influence in my work particularly. And especially as a Gonzales man who lived all his life in his communityand sought to serve and empower his community,” said Brother Resistance.
“It was undeniable, his passion and his intent in celebrating all things us, for us, by us. Then he made that leap back to Africa. Unfortunately he left us way too young. Big respect to Lancelot Kebu Layne. ‘Blow Way’ has got to be one of the most powerful tracks ever recorded in the context of Trinidad and Tobago during 1970 and what it represents. We will always wave his flag and celebrate his work,” said Wendell Manwarren, rapso artiste, actor and cultural warrior on the frontline.
— Thanks and appreciation to Brother Resistance for his
guidance on this article.