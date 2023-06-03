Taking Caribbean culture to the world

Her passion for showcasing Caribbean talent to the world has been the driving force for this Trinbagonian powerhouse. By day, Marissa Willliams directs a marketing team of over 20 persons for a leading Atlanta hospital. By night, she co-hosts the first and only nationally syndicated Caribbean radio show in the United States, alongside hip hop legend, Chubb Rock. “When Chubb asked me what I wanted to be known for on the show,” remembers Williams, “I said I wanted to be an ambassador for Caribbean music.”
But her mission was larger than that. With a wealth of experience in entertainment and an MBA from Emory University’s Business School, the former Diego Martin resident and Holy Name Convent alumni wanted to take things a step further and teach Caribbean creatives how to build globally competitive brands. Williams’ access to multiple media platforms has made her the go-to person for Caribbean artistes with vision and those who want to be globally competitive. “I’m not the most hype or flashy,” she chuckles self-effacingly, “but I get the job done.”
She definitely gets the job done in multiple arenas: aside from being an engaging and informative personality on the radio show entitled, “Authentic Caribbean”, Williams is also an event promoter and brand builder who continues to create platforms celebrating Caribbean culture and its leading creatives. She has successfully married her business acumen with her experience in entertainment to produce desireable, lucrative and progressive results.
In an industry where hype and flashy behaviour are seen by some as currency, Williams has instead earned and traded respect and a solid reputation for achieving positive results. Describing herself as “the quiet puppet master who directs efforts behind the scenes to promote major Caribbean events and artistes”, Williams’ results speak for themselves.
She was one of the leaders responsible for organising Atlanta’s official Carnival celebrations, she co-led the Thirty Under Thirty awards for the Institute of Caribbean Studies and she organised the launch of Caribbean American Heritage Month at Atlanta City Hall., among other achievements.
Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, Williams is getting back to the business of promoting her tribe, starting with the launch next month of her newly rebranded blog, @2BKaribbean, she is taking her mission to another level.
We spent some time talking to Marissa Williams to find out more about her journey and what she has in store.
Q: What inspired you to work with Caribbean creatives?
A: My mother worked as a copywriter for Radio 610, so I grew up surrounded by household names in the radio business. As a result of this, I was exposed to conversations about the promotion of local music and the merits of our culture at a very early age.
Those conversations helped to instill an unshakeable cultural pride before I could even walk. As a young adult, dating an internationally known reggae artiste opened my eyes to how grossly underpaid Caribbean talent was in the global marketplace.
This was further underscored when I started recruiting talent for events in Atlanta. Caribbean talent was always the lowest on the pay scale. This was the genesis of my mission to advocate for Caribbean talent, and once I learned more about business in corporate America, I became committed to using my skills to help Caribbean creatives build globally competitive brands to get fair compensation for their talent.
Q: How did you bring your mission to life?
It started small. I worked my way up to leadership roles in several Caribbean organisations. At work, as I climbed the corporate ladder, I learned more about the type of money being invested in talent and I was moved to share what I knew with my community, so I started the blog, 2BKaribbean.
My work with a local community radio station created the opportunity to work with Chubb Rock on Authentic Caribbean, and I embraced the opportunity as a platform to showcase Caribbean culture.
Along the way I was blessed to be working at the same station as veterans like Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley and Da Brat. And frequent exposure to celebrity regulars also allowed me to make invaluable connections and grow my network. I used every opportunity to shine a light on Caribbean music, especially soca.
Q: What was your biggest challenge during your journey?
Advocacy is a thankless job. While managing events, I would spend lots of time and energy creating opportunities for artistes especially around connecting reggae and soca artistes. While working on radio, I would try to schedule interviews with artistes who did not approach the opportunity professionally.
Reggae artistes jumped at the chance to be in front of an audience of over one million listeners, but soca artistes... (she paused and chuckled) They were a different nut to crack. After a while it was exhausting and with personal events that unfolded during the pandemic, it felt like the wisest choice to take a step back to reset.
Q: So what comes next?
The thing about having a purpose is that it never goes away, you might be able to ignore it for a while but eventually she comes back for you and haunts you during your sleeping and waking moments. My purpose started tapping my shoulder a few months ago and kept getting more and more insistent, and I realised it was time to get back to the work. We recently relaunched the “Authentic Caribbean” radio show with new DJs in new markets.
The blog, 2BKaribbean relaunches in June with a stronger emphasis on the business side of being a creative. When I first launched, my market positioning was not streamlined but now I have a clarity of vision and mission which will be reflected in the new content.