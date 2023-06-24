Taking soca to South Africa

A soca tribe travelling through South Africa...
That’s the vision destination events promoter Juliana Fermin has for her touring group when they travel through the southern tip of Africa for seven days in September.
Fermin, head of Ansura Travels, will lead a group of Caribbean nationals through the rainbow nation from September 2 to 8. The tour includes visits to Nelson Mandela’s jail cell on Robben Island, Table Mountain and the Aquila Private Game Reserve.
The group will also have an opportunity to interact with locals during nightly soca fuelled events, led by veteran soca act Roger George, designed to foster an open cultural exchange, Fermin added.
“This is long overdue. We originally planned to go to Africa in 2021, but had to cancel the trip due to Covid. We’ve taken touring groups all over the world, to North America, South America, Europe and Asia, but Africa is a special place we always wanted to journey to as it’s the ancestral land of so many Caribbean people,” Fermin told Kitcharee.
Last September, Fermin led a cultural group through India, visiting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. The group was welcomed by Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to India Dr Roger Gopaul, who hosted a cultural night that was attended by several Indian dignitaries.
“The response was fantastic. Roger was well loved and appreciated. The Indian crowd couldn’t hold back their joy at seeing an Afro-Trinidadian man in a turban singing and dancing. They loved it and ate it up. Roger is anxious to make a similar impact in South Africa,” she said.
This time around George will take South African audiences through the music of calypso legends Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) as well as contemporary soca music, Fermin said.
“On one of the nights, we will be visiting a restaurant and lounge with a live band. All of us are going to interact with them and Roger will perform as well. It will be our way of sharing our culture with locals.”
Fermin said the trip will also foster regional camaraderie and pride among participants as they bask in the experience of “moving as one people”.
“Remember those bus rides we used to have long time going on excursions? It’s going to be like that—singing and drumming and clapping. Everyone could participate, everybody getting into the vibes.
“This destination event is also different from say a cruise because we will be doing everything together. When we wake up we have breakfast together and we all board the coach together. We moving as one people, one Caribbean,” Fermin concluded.
For more information, visit ansuravacations.com