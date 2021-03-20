Talent cast in concrete

Not all concrete is rock hard. On her soft side Kavita Ramkissoon can sing and provide a spiritual experience through her devotional bhajans, but she can also throw on a pair of boots, roll up her sleeves and put in the work at her family-run concrete company.
The bhajan singer and chutney artiste’s voice and stage presence were nurtured by her father, Siew Ramkissoon, a well-known bhajan and classical singer. When it comes to her career in concrete, from an early age Kavita, observed her parent’s operations of their family business Tiger’s Concrete Products, and from a young age understood the business inside-out.
These days, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting a damper on a host of events, when Kavita is not on a stage, she is either putting the finishing touches on anything from balusters, to window mouldings, or she can be found behind her desk balancing the company’s marketing and sales strategies.
Kavita, 38, from South, who is also the mother to two boys, recently spoke to the Kitcharee about her love for singing and composing and her commitment to helping to grow her family business. The year 2020 had been difficult and hindered her preparedness for the 2021 Chutney Soca Monarch competition. Although she was able to pen her 2021 chutney offering, “Move On”, she opted out of competition this year.
“Twenty-twenty was a really difficult year for me. I had so many plans, so many bookings locally and internationally. It really gave me time to think about my life and what is most important, which was family.
“I had so much free time to spend with my loved ones especially my two sons. I honestly got really laid back and had a bit of writer’s block until January. At that time, I still was not excited about the whole virtual competition. I just wasn’t feeling the vibes.
“The idea came to me and I wrote my new song ‘Move On’, inspired by people around me and my past experiences. But by the time I wrote and produced my chutney soca song, ‘Move On’, the deadline had already passed for entering any competitions. I started feeling a bit left out but it was nice for a change to take a back seat and support my colleagues in the music industry instead of competing against them,” Kavita said.
Over the years Kavita has expanded her repertoire to include all genres of music and has performed with several successful crossover bands including BMRZ Empire, where she became its main female front line act. She is well known in parts of the US, Canada, UK, Guyana, Suriname and several Caribbean islands.
Creating a new path
Kavita is a go-getter, and her strong-willed attitude and confidence is what pushed her to make the decision to create a new path for herself. “After three years with the band, I felt it was time to break out as a solo artiste and develop my career. The first lonely step into the deep waters of the music industry was scary, but I never looked back. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Nothing worth having comes without taking risks.
Kavita said she is not afraid of hard work. “From the early ages I always looked up to my parents, how hard they worked to build an empire for themselves and their five children. I’ve always been a part of the company but on the sideline.
“As time went by the business flourished, I myself moved on to settling and having a family of my own. Now that my parents are reaching the retirement age, they decided it’s time to relax and let the new generation handle the business as they know we are more than capable.
“Besides the marketing, secretarial and customer services, I also work physically with the workers. The business has been in existence for the past 25 years. My father started with concrete pottery and then researched other types of concrete ornaments. He figured out a way to make the moulds for the items that he wanted to manufacture. This is when the business began to bloom.
“He built a huge customer base throughout Trinidad and Tobago and now Tiger’s Concrete Products practically manufacture anything in concrete for residential or commercial purposes. Although the company also had a few setbacks during the early months of the pandemic, my siblings and I were able to modify the company. It is a lot of work but with teamwork, good communication skills and co-operation each day gets easier.
‘My greatest passion is singing. I don’t plan on giving up that talent anytime soon. I’m just waiting patiently like all other artists to get back on a big stage with a real audience and travel the world again. My plans are to continue being consistent with my releases, be it an original song or cover, so that no one forgets who Kavita Ramkissoon is.”
For further information on Tiger’s Concrete Products visit Facebook or Instagram. For bookings Kavita Ramkissoon can be contacted at kavitaramkissoon1983@gmail.com.