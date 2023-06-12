Taming the wildfires

The Ministry of Planning and Development and the Environmental Management Authority together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries commemorated World Environment Day at an Integrated Wildfire Management training session on June 5 at the San Fernando Hill Facility. The session involved over 40 of forestry officers across Trinidad and Tobago and is part of activities under the Biodiversity Conservation and Agroecological Land Restoration of Productive Landscapes in Trinidad and Tobago (BIOREACH) Project.
The BIOREACH project, led by the Ministry of Planning and implemented by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), aims to conserve local biodiversity, restore degraded landscapes and improve the livelihoods of rural communities. With an average of 250—300 forest fires and 1,500—2,000 hectares burnt every year during the period 2018—2023, wildfires are a serious immediate threat to biodiversity, human health and livelihoods, and in the longer term, contribute to flooding and severe soil erosion. Asif Khan, technical adviser, BIOREACH, underlined the need to expand the way we think about wildfires. “Fire management is more than simply putting out a fire—that’s why this workshop stresses integrated management. This approach examines the cultural context of wildfires such as the social and economic drivers—most wildfires are actually a result of human activity, whether agricultural, burning rubbish or the indiscriminate clearing of landscapes.”
Integrated approach needed
Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein presented the feature address that spoke to the importance of conservation and restoration projects on a national scale. Managing director of the EMA, Hayden Romano, and Conservator of Forests Denny Dipchansingh both brought opening remarks and welcomed the partnership with the Forestry Division for forest restoration and wildfire management in Trinidad and Tobago.
In emphasising the value of collaboration in tackling this issue, Romano stressed, “The success of any project is sustainability. This only happens when there is partnership with community—we need to get communities involved.”
The Integrated Wildfire Management Training was facilitated by the FAO-UN international wildfire specialist Thomas Richard Anderson, whose career in wildfire management spans the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The training session focused on the mechanisms involved in the development of an effective integrated wildfire management system. Discussions included how to assess factors such as windspeed, time of day and temperature that must be considered by first responders when making the critical decisions needed to manage wildfires. Forestry officers also pulled from their experiences on the ground to voice issues that need to be addressed for more effective fire management.
The training forms the first day of a one-week mission by the consultant and the Forestry Division. During this initial fact-finding mission, various sites across Trinidad and Tobago will be visited to assess the issue of perennial wildfires and discussions held with other key stakeholders. An outcome of this mission is the development of a strategy to enhance the capacity of the Forestry Division to monitor, prevent, detect and suppress uncontrolled wildfires and better sensitise the public on the issue of these destructive fires.
The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of Planning and Development (MPD), received approval from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to execute this project through the EMA and the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco). The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations will provide oversight and support as the GEF Implementing Agency. This four-year project aligns with the commitment of the Government to place the environment at the centre of social and economic development as conveyed through the National Development Strategy of Trinidad and Tobago. The MPD, through the Environmental Policy and Planning Division, acts as the project directorate and the permanent secretary serves as the chair of the Project Steering Committee which gives oversight to the project.