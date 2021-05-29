‘Tapia roofs fascinate me, bringing back childhood memories’

The ghanta (bell) echoed joyously, while the adults stood up to receive arati at the end of the evening puja. There was a piece of camphor and a deeya, the wick was soaked in oil in the taria (tray) surrounded with fresh flowers. I followed the shadows of the flame on the ceiling, they looked like deities dancing gleefully on the tapia roof of our humble open air Kutiya (Hindu temple) located on the left at the end of Boodhoo Trace, Debe.
These roofs bring back the sweetest, innocent childhood memories that protected us all, it was absolute pure ecstasy. This covered space overflowed with local residents on Friday evenings and weekends. Personal family pujas, Bhagawat Geeta, Ramayana Yagnas, weddings and funerals were held there. It was the hub of everyone’s social life, our home away from home, our pride and joy. Most residents walked, some came on bicycles and several families came on donkey or bull carts.
Weekends and holidays were spent at the home of my Agee (paternal grandmother) and Aja (paternal grandfather) attending celebrations andfFestivals at this community Kutiya. I walked hand in hand with my Agee to watch her and the other ladies leepay (apply a mixture of cow dung, dirt and water) on the ground floor in a clockwise semi-circular motion from one end of the Kutiya to the other. My Aja and the other men chopped all the bushes with a cutlass; it was essential that everywhere was spotlessly clean to welcome all the Hindu dieties.
The hanging bell at the entrance starts ringing, as soon as the pundit arrives. The hand drums, dhantal and cymbals were tuned for the evening’s bhagans and arati. The enthusiasm of the musicians was infectiously delightful to watch and listen to. I helped to sweep the grounds with a cocoyea broom before events then spread the rolled-up phal (burlap) to sit on. This Kutiya brought out the best in each of us, picking flowers, mango and paan leaves for the evening puja. We chanted while arranging everything neatly on a tray and making malas (garlands).
The older ladies helped in preparing the mohanbhog (prasad), their churiyas (bangles) on their godnas (tattooed wrists) jingled while they stirred the huge pots. Godnas are family traditions, if you did not have one, no one will accept food from you. It is a type of initiation in that family value system to which you belong or the family that you now married into. Handfuls of mohanbhog were served to everyone on curled brown paper squares after the evening arati.
Behind the right wall were three barrels of water with cups for drinking from your cupped hands, a technique that I skillfully master up to today. I also used calabashes of water from an enamel bucket to water all the Tulsi trees around the Jhandis. This Kutiya was surrounded by these colourful (prayer flags) of every imaginable colour on tall, straight bamboo poles. A custom that was brought back from Uttar Pradesh, they still have them to this date.
I loved to sit quietly on the grass and wish upon them, as they blew in the wind, like colours of the rainbow. Sometimes when there was no wind, they looked sad, yet they were all alive to me and were my imaginary friends playing together with me, they were my compass. I kept a log of their numbers from one visit to the other and placed them in three categories: children, adults and grandparents. As months went by, some of the bamboo would turn brown, rot then fall down and were used in fires for cooking.
Indra Persad-Milowe is a retired nurse who is now an artist and writer.