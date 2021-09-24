Taste the sweet side of Tobago

The sweet side of the sister isle.
That’s what pastry chef Antonette Alfred shares with every visitor to her island-famous Annie’s Dessert Parlour, on Milford Road in Scarborough, Tobago.
Alfred, 28, is often the first interface with visitors coming through the Scarborough Port, located directly across the road from her sweet shop.
The young entrepreneur says her comfort food is not only the first warm embrace of the sleepy island but also a reassuring gesture to tourists with her signature statement: “Annie’s got you”.
“At Annie’s, we are not only focused on quantity but quality. To maintain our standard, we continue to employ the use of the highest quality ingredients—local, fresh and premium raw materials. We also have our secret ingredients—love and dedication—as everything is handmade from scratch, staying true to our signature,” Alfred told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Staying true to that all-encompassing statement meant adjusting the menu to include breakfast and lunch meals to feed the daily horde of hungry bellies disembarking the ferry, Alfred said.
“We encourage customer engagement as we understand the complexities of each person’s palate. To meet this need and maintain our highest quality in our breakfast, lunches and baked desserts, we have created a marriage between local and international cuisines, making your visit not only an experience but a ‘Love at first Bite’,” she quipped.
Living her dream
Annie’s Dessert Parlour is the manifestation of a lifelong passion for baking, Alfred said. The talented patissier started off making hot cross buns for her family at Easter time as a young girl. Soon enough, she graduated to handling the household’s Christmas baking. Several culinary courses later and the rest, as they say, is history.
“For as long as I can recall, I have had a passion for baking, and as I grew older, it became my recreational pastime. It was my family and close friends who supported my ideas and encouraged me to pursue my dreams, resulting in the launching of Annie’s Dessert Parlour,” she recalled.
“I never envisioned my childhood hobby becoming my life’s passion, but I am loving every moment of it. I will admit, I am fortunate to be able to balance a full-time job as well as a small business that demands my attention.”
Alfred also has an educational background in psychology. She said understanding people and what makes them tick have been useful in training staff and having the right customer-centric approach to business.
“Apart from my love for people and culinary arts, my education background in psychology made it easy for me to train and motivate the Annie’s team members to create a warm and welcoming experience for our customers.”
That people-centred way of operating has served her well during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Like all other restaurant-related businesses, Annie’s was forced to shut its doors to comply with Government’s restrictions, but with the recent resumption of service, Alfred says business is once again picking up pace.
“As the restraints were eased and curfew being the only restriction, I utilised this opportunity to reopen, maximising my available hours and increasing my offerings. Annie’s is now open Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Annie’s has been busy with our regular customers and has seen some new faces. To maintain our flow of customers, we have made some additions to our breakfast menu, and customers now have the option of curbside pick-up for lunch. We have also expanded our social media platforms, as well as introduced promotions and giveaways to our potential customers,” Alfred concluded.
Annie’s New York Cheesecake
INGREDIENTS:
1 15-ounce packet of digestive biscuits
4 Tablespoons melted butter
32 ounces cream cheese
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sour cream
2 Tablespoons corn starch
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Crush biscuits into crumbs and mix with melted butter.
3. Press cookies in the bottom of a nine-inch greased springform pan.
4. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
5. Add eggs, vanilla extract and corn starch and mix until combined.
6. Stir in sour cream.
7. Pour batter into prepared baking pan.
8. Bake at 375°F for ten minutes, then reduce oven heat to 200°F and bake for 45 minutes.
9. Slightly crack oven door and allow to cool.
10. Garnish with your favourite toppings.
Pro tip: Cheesecake should be puffed up at the sides and have a slight jiggle in the middle at end of Step 8.