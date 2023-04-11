Teacher shares her joy

Kimarie Richardson-Thomas

Graciously confident: Your child’s education should be a family priority

—Kimarie Richardson-Thomas.

Your child’s education should be a family priority, according to Kimarie Richardson-Thomas, who has taught for 23 years in the public school system.

Richardson-Thomas is the Academic Dean at Goodwood Secondary School, and teaches English Language, English Literature, and CAPE Communication Studies.

Students who’ve come to Goodwood Secondary School at 30 per cent, 40 per cent and 50 per cent based on their SEA scores have been able to move up by 15 per cent to 30 per cent and more in some cases, enabling them to attain five and more passes at the CSEC examinations five years later.

Recently, she was publicly congratulated by Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett for her guidance of student Amirah Pollard, first-place winner in the 2023 UWI History Fest Secondary School Essay Writing Competition.

Richardson-Thomas is used to unearthing students’ potential, but similar to her views on the family’s role in education at home, she notes the school’s role in advancing students forward.

Why did you become a teacher?

It was the game I played as a child. I liked the impact that my teachers had on me. These were individuals who shared information in a way that enabled me to understand it, and I looked forward to being able to do the same for other persons. I like seeing someone understand what is being taught to them.

What’s one thing about teaching that you enjoy?

The look on students’ faces when they get it. When they succeed.

What is one challenging aspect of your job?

The most challenging aspect is the insufficient support and resources that are available to teachers for the magnitude of what teaching has become. You’re parenting, providing finances, counselling, meals, resources, books, and advice. The lack of resources has become frustrating as an educator.

What advice would you give an up-and-coming teacher?

Get to know all students for yourself, even the ones you do not teach. Never base your opinion of a student exclusively on what you have heard about them.

