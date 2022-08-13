JAVA (June, August Vacation) is in full swing at Healing with Horses (HwH) in Tobago. The magical park at Galla Trace, Buccoo, has been a hive of activity since the start of camp Call of the Wild, which runs until August 19.

From Mondays to Fridays, children, including those with special needs, ages six to 15 engage in music therapy, nature walks, dance and art class, baking and cooking class, equine nature therapy, sports and games, and treasure hunts.