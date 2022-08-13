“What’s wrong with you?” “Do you know how much responsibility goes with having a baby?” “Who in the kitchen does feel the heat.” “What sweet in goat mouth sours in his behind.” “You think you ready for this?”
These are some of the questions and statements made by adults when a teenager becomes pregnant. Parents often feel that the responsibility will become their own, however this is far from the truth. My experience of more than 30 years, both as a teenage mother and from engaging with teenagers of today, is that the only thing to do is accept the situation, and try to be the best mother you can be. Initially the feelings are mixed, as there is the joy of becoming a mother, having a life to mould, shape and love, and then there’s the anxiety and fear of, “Can I really do it?” There is also an element of ambivalence as you think of those you have disappointed, and you try to cope with feelings of frustration. At the same time you try to think happy thoughts to stay calm, otherwise you allow the negative feelings to make you want to be invisible.
It should be understood that, in most cases, becoming pregnant is a choice, and it should be a planned choice. This is often not the case for most teenagers. There is still the myth among some teens that a baby can build the bonds in a relationship, or even create a sense of security for the girl.
As an unemployed teenager, becoming pregnant makes you feel out of control of your life, as you are solely dependent on parents or family members for financial support. This feeling of powerlessness can lead to feelings of inadequacy and progress to depression.
Teenage pregnancy has the potential to be a joyful challenge. The demanding journey can be softened if the support from adults is forthcoming, without the constant reminders of what is deemed a grave mistake. Teenagers want the adults in their lives, especially their mothers, to support them through encouragement and sharing their own parenting experiences. On those days when they feel like their life is slowly going away, and the fear of giving birth appears on the horizon, they want to feel that they can have a shoulder to cry on. They want to be comforted, reassured and given the opportunity to rebuild the confidence that they can still pursue their life goals.
Most teenagers I’ve spoken to expressed that they do not expect their parents to condone the situation in which they have found themselves, but they don’t want to be made to feel as if the pregnancy is a prison sentence. They believe that once the attitudes of adults toward them are caring, supportive and encouraging, their confidence will be restored, creating a spiralling rise of their sense of self-worth.
As teenage pregnancy becomes more frequently forgiven in society, some teenagers are able to discover strength and resilience, which can contribute significantly to the rebuilding of their lives to accommodate parenthood, especially if their character was built on a solid foundation.
Giving birth is always seen as the climax; it is the end of the beginning of another journey for the teenager who now can express love in its highest form. In order to do this effectively, the new parents need the loving guidance and support of the experienced adults in their lives, who can help them with the very difficult tasks of continuing their own maturation while nurturing the development of another vulnerable human life.