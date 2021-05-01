Teenaged gospel star pleads: Put down the gun

Teenaged gospel singer Alyssa Joseph has added her voice to a growing national chorus calling for greater respect to be shown to women in T&T, with her latest single “Put Down the Gun”.
Joseph, who broke onto the national scene in 2019 with the ubiquitous praise and worship gospel hit “You Fill Me Up”, says she has been “deeply moved” by recent incidents of violence against women and decided to counter the negative stories with a positive message. The 14-year-old rising gospel music star issues an impassioned plea for an end to gun-culture and its resulting violence. Her self-penned Shaka Pro-produced track “Put Down the Gun” calls for a day when all nationals, especially women, can feel safe on the streets of their own country. She sings:
Cyah walk the streets/cyah walk the streets alone/cyah even feel safe on my own they always on the go for a next victim oh no/Father God protect us from these criminals/lord we need your love and protection now/especially in the last days we living in/Please my brother put down the gun
Never too late for change
It’s never too late to change and every life has a purpose, Joseph insists. The form three pupil of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jammat Assocation (ASJA) Girls’ College, Charlieville said if she can correct just one person’s path with her music then her efforts are not in vain.
“We see what is happening with the high levels of gun violence and violent acts towards women. I pray my music can reach the right ears, even if just one person is impacted and reconsiders their actions then I would have done my job as an agent of change for my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ,” Joseph said.
She urged all students across the islands to rise to the occasion and make the most of the remote learning tools at their disposal in the face of the ongoing global pandemic. The young singer/songwriter, who made her gospel debut at the tender age of nine is currently pursuing a grade four music certification remotely.
“You know, the ongoing pandemic has been a challenge, but I remain focused on my mission of continuous improvement and advancement in my craft. I think it’s important for us as young people to not lose focus and continue to find ways to step closer to our goals despite whatever challenges we may face. I hope in continuing to live that example I can inspire other young women to do the same. We can never have too many strong female voices,” she concluded.
Listen to Alyssa Joseph’s new single “Put Down the Gun” on Spotify and iTunes and follow her across all social media platforms to be a part of her musical journey.