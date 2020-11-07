Ramlila.
It’s the longest annual open air performance of an epic in the western world. As ancient as Ramlila is, it is still considered essential to the identity of communities and people according to UNESCO which declared Ramlila one of 43 new masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritages of Humanity in 2005.
Ramlila has come a long way since it first originated in North India. Today, it continues to be a central part of community life in Trinidad, performed out in the open in several town squares, streets and community grounds.
Among those who have spent years researching the origins of Ramlila, the performance space of Ramlila in North India and the performance styles in North India is Pandita Dr Indrani Rampersad who is herself a repository on Hindu and Caribbean life and the Indian diaspora.
Rampersad’s research initially concentrated on Ramlila in Trinidad and the Caribbean, it then expanded to include North India in 2010. That same year she was invited to study Ramlila in Mauritius. Years later in 2016 she travelled to Fiji where she researched and observed Ramlila among the North Indian diaspora there. The former senior research fellow in Ramlila/Ramdilla Studies at the University of Trinidad and Tobago then compiled this part of her extensive research into her book Ram Lila-s in North India and Mauritius. The book was recently launched during UTT’s virtual Divali celebrations.
During our interview, Rampersad, who is Trinidad’s first state-certified female pundit explains how her research enriched her understanding of Ramlila, diaspora culture and the theory and theatre that is Ramlila.
For many years Rampersad lived in the US where she taught English at the high school and university level. She did a graduate course at New York University on Indian performances with a focus on Ramlila under world renowned professor Richard Schechner. That laid the solid foundation for her research. She returned to Trinidad and took up a research fellowship at UTT. She was venturing into uncharted territory, Prior to 2007 no one had undertaken research on Ramlila in Trinidad. But Rampersad was up for the challenge.
“I’ve always been interested in issues of identity and culture. I wanted to know how Ramlila started and I wanted to understand the religious and social dimensions of Ramlila and the impact they had on diaspora communities which I don’t think we appreciated at first,” says Rampersad.
When she first started her research it became obvious that Ramlila performed on stage, and Ramlila performed in open air gave its participants and the audience two entirely different experiences.
While Ramlila performed in community grounds or in someone’s backyard was considered less sophisticated than Ramlila performed on a stage, Rampersad discovered the impact that open air theatres had on communities where people, regardless of race and religion got involved in all aspects of the production from costume design and sewing to food preparation and performances by amateur artistes.
Rampersad came to understand the beauty of Indian aesthetics in open air Ramlila performances.
Ramlila is a Vaishnava event, named after the ultimate reality in its role as preserver, explains Rampersad. The indentured Indian diaspora brought with them the Ramlila tradition from the 19th century and the very first Ramlila in Trinidad was performed on a sugar plantation, she says. What began as a religious ritual evolved into a form of resistance and social commentary.
“Many of the indentured diaspora hoped to return home at the end of their contract. As such they saw themselves as being like Rama the avatar and king who went into exile in the forests. Cultural events like Ramlila had a psychological impact on the Indian diaspora, it helped them to deal with the injustices they faced and keep hope of a return to the source —physical and spiritual. These community practices also strengthened community life and provided healthy recreation for all. They became like tools of empowerment,” she explains.
Getting to the source
Rampersad’s research didn’t end in Trinidad though that was the original plan.
“Initially UTT wanted me to research Ramlila in Trinidad but I wanted to get to the source, otherwise it would have been a purely descriptive thesis. I wanted to better understand the deeper nuances,” she says.
Rampersad received a grant from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations of the government of India and travelled to North India. There she found that many didn’t know as much about open air theatre as it was practised in Trinidad and Suriname as she did. Doing research in a country as vast as India involved hours upon hours of travelling from one location to the next either by train or car. The Ayodha Research Institute of India provided her with all the facilities for her research.
“The people were so welcoming and loving,” says Rampersad who attended between 15 -17 Ramlila performances out in the open air.
Having done research in India, Rampersad wanted to explore how Ramlila was performed in other countries where the indentured diaspora settled. She got a cheap airline ticket to Mauritius where she continued her research. Her curiosity later led her to Fiji. After 11 years of research, Rampersad’s book Ram Lila-s in North India and Mauritius was finally completed.
Rampersad’s research on hidden cultures like Ramlila that are sustained by community efforts is exceedingly important, says Senator Deoroop Teemal. Teemal spoke of amateur artists, craftsmen and musicians who have over the decades pooled their resources together to keep the culture alive in communities.
As a result Ramlila is transcending communities and entering the national landscape, the number of venues where Ramlila is done is increasing, with some taking it to the stage he says.
“But it’s important not to sanitise the tradition to the extent that we lose the essence of the heritage,” says Teemal.
President of UTT, Pundit Prakash Persad says Ram Lila-s in North India and Mauritius is a useful and important resource for scholars and young people alike. Persad lamented that some parts of our country’s history are better documented than others and as a result some cultural traditions died off before they were properly documented
“We are a diverse nation and as a national university we believe that all hidden cultural traditions should be explored,” he says.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions many Ramlila groups decided not to perform this year. However the pandemic allowed the experience of Ramlila to be shared via the Internet for the first time in history. Rampersad headed a project by the Ayodha Research Institute that brought together past videos and current ones by Ramlila groups around the world. For the first time one could see the various styles of performance, costuming and make-up in different parts of the world.
“Although the pandemic has upended routines, it has not tremendously impacted domestic personal worship which is the main way that Hindus worship,” says Rampersad.
“Hindu worship has never been confined to a congregational setting or place. One can go to a mandir to pray, make offerings to the deities, join community worship or satsangh, or, most popularly, pray in their personal mandirs in the yard or inside their home,” she says.
Now you are likely to see more domestic Divali worship rather than community events. A lot of virtual pujas and satsanghs have been taking place, adds Rampersad. The same is happening with Divali celebrations —NCIC and UTT both have virtual Divali celebrations this year. Rampersad still has more to share on her exploration of the hidden culture of Ramlila. She is already looking to the future; her substantive work on Ramlila in Trinidad is completed and is expected to be published next year.