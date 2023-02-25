Temperature the Band too hot for competition wins NCC brass again

Temperature the band has retained its title as the best sounding brass line on the island.
The Justin Phillip-led musical outfit out-played nine bands at the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) Brass Bacchanal Competition, held on Carnival Monday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Temperature deployed a nine-piece horn section along with a complement rhythm section to breathe life into Daniel Ryan’s arrangement of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) 1973 classic “Rainorama”.
The rendition won the Crown Street, Tacarigua band back-to-back titles and the $100,000 first prize after having an extended hold on the coveted best brass in the land trophy due to pandemic-forced cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 editions.
Veteran bands Brass to D World and the Joey Lewis Orchestra finished second and third respectively.
“It feels really good to receive the honours over season music as we would have been inspired and learned from a lot of the senior musicians that took part in the competition. Some of the persons in the competition taught us to play our first note on various instruments,” Philip said in an interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Philip said the band, which won its first brass title with Scrunter’s (Irwin Reyes Johnson) “Woman on the Bass” in 2020, opted for Kitchener this time around, as he too had to deal with postponement of Carnival in 1972.
“It was definitely a great experience being on stage to share good music that was created by the great Lord Kitchener. The reason for choosing such song is due to us being able to have Carnival again after the pandemic as ‘Rainorama’ is a direct representation of 1972 when Carnival was postponed from February to May because of the threat of the polio virus. When Carnival was eventually staged in May 1972, heavy rains came during the parade,” Philip recalled.
A decade of music
Temperature was founded in 2012 by Malcom Boyce and rebranded in 2017 under Phillip’s leadership and manager Welsey Lewis. In 2019 Oral Rodriguez joined the band’s management team.
Temperature made headlines earlier this month following an incident on stage with Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) at Fire Fest. The band refused to play once Nessa’s manager Kern Rose remained on stage. Rose eventually opted to remove himself and his artiste from the Fire Fest stage. Since then all parties have worked out the issue privately.
“The band has a hard-working ethic and the attitude to always make the best representation of ourselves. Even if it requires daily practice to get it right or even having rehearsals at 1 a.m. to ensure everyone is available to attend the rehearsal,” Philiip revealed.
As their profile continues to rise, Philip says the band is constantly working to stay ready for all opportunities.
“Our goal is to continue working hard in the band room to always be ready for when a promoter contacts the band for shows of different nature. We do not only play soca, but we play all different genres of music such as funk, 80s, chutney, calypso and many other styles.”
NCC Brass Bacchanal Results
1. Temperature the Band
2. Brass to D World
3. Joey Lewis Orchestra
4. KJV The Band
5. Kern Summerville and the Sensational Band
6. Adrenaline the band
7. Kaisoca Rhythm Band
8. Vincent Rivers and D Soca Unit
9. Louis and the Lynx
10. D’ All Starz