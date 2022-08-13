Tempo networks partners with Bali carnival

Tempo is heading to Bali.
The Caribbean’s leading entertainment and lifestyle network is partnering with Bali Carnival to bring all the excitement to viewers in the region.
Bali Carnival will be the first of its kind in Indonesia, and is set to take place from September 23 to 28.
Caribbean Vybez founder Ethan Auguste, who first went to Bali in 2019, is the man behind this inaugural Trinidad and Tobago-themed Carnival in the South East Asia region.
“We are excited to have Tempo join us as a media partner for Bali Carnival; we share the same belief in supporting and exposing our Caribbean culture and that our mutual love for carnival can help build an exchange of tourism for both the Caribbean region and South East Asia,” he said, welcoming Tempo on board.
“What a combination—Bali and Carnival, euphoric! We are thrilled to be partnering with Bali Carnival as its media partner, ensuring that everyone is aware of this incredible once in a lifetime experience—pick up your TEMPO and do not miss it,” declared Frederick A Morton Jr, founder, chairman and CEO of TEMPO.
Bali Carnival starts with a curtain-raiser at the new Renaissance Bali Hotel, Nusa Dua, and continues at the hotel’s Atomic 13 pool venue for Glow, the all-white affair on day one.
The weekend continues with the Bali Colour Festival and a tribute to Jouvert, which will see the beach glowing with neon paint at night.
On Sunday, carnival-lovers will take to the road for the first carnival masquerade in their costumes. The last day of activities will see a Caribbean Soul Concert featuring a line-up of top Caribbean talents.