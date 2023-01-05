Terri Lyons crowned calypso queen of queens

Terri Lyons

CARIBBEAN QUEEN: Calypsonian Terri Lyons poses atop her throne with the winning trophy following the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition last Friday at Festival Village, Montserrat.

If calypso is a kingdom and the extended Caribbean, the borders of its realm, then Terri Lyons sits on the iron throne.

Lyons’s “Megan My Dear” and “Obeah” topped a field of nine regional female title holders, among them defending champion and former T&T National Monarch Karene Asche, to claim the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso crown last Friday at Festival Village, Montserrat.

The reigning National Calypso Monarch, a title held since the competition was last held in 2020, says winning the regional crown has been one of the highlights of an increasingly impressive career.

“It is a great honour, still being the reigning monarch and now being the queen of all queens,” Lyons said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express yesterday.

Lyons, however, admitted to not knowing a whole lot about the competition prior to being invited to compete last August. Once she did her research, however, she soon realised she would have to be at her best just to compete with the talent on display.

Apart from Asche, Anguilla’s Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster, Antigua’s Samantha “Sammie C” Tahir, Barbados’ Chrystal Beckles-Holder, British Virgin Islands’ Joycelyn “Sistah Joyce” Searles, Dominica’s Tasha “Tasha P” Peltier, St Kitts’ Karissia “Queen Independent” Willett and Montserrat’s Maxcine Lee and Silvina “Khandie” Malone all contested the title.

“These are females that won the calypso monarch in their country or hold the highest rank in their country. They are all queens, and we now have to come to Montserrat to compete. Your country sends you to bring back the trophy and the crown, which means you are the queen of all queens, the queen of the whole Caribbean,” Lyons gushed.

Lyons said she thrives when challenged, and relished the opportunity to go up against the best the region has to offer.

“The competition was not an easy one. These girls can sing, they could perform. Honestly that’s what I like. That helps me boost my talent and have me on my toes a lot more. I love that kind of challenge,” Lyons revealed.

Carrying the red, white and black on her back

Competing outside of T&T against non-nationals was a completely new experience, Lyons admitted. However, there were no nerves about carrying the country colours into battle, as the red, white and black are colours she carries everywhere, she added.

“It’s the first time I’ve not only been in a competition with foreign representatives, but also the first time I’ve actually witnessed other calypsonians outside of Trinidad on the same stage with me. I honestly loved it.

“It felt different—but not just because I was carrying Trinidad and Tobago on my back, because everywhere I go I’m carrying Trinidad and Tobago. Once I perform outside of Trinidad, I represent my country. I’m always carrying the national flag all over me,” she said.

Not even a Steve Harvey-esq mix-up from the competition that saw Asche erroneously announced as the winner could dampen the win for Lyons. Asche was corrected to third place, with Tash P finishing second.

Kenneth Silcott, director of the Montserrat Arts Council, has since apologised for that unfortunate slip-up, blaming it on “human error”.

“A copy-and-paste issue created some uncertainty and anxiety to the calypsonians. I am deeply sorry and once again apologise for this and the shadow cast on an excellent and highly competitive show.

“To all the calypsonians, fans and audiences, we at the Montserrat Arts Council do apologise. Effective immediately, all judges’ decisions must be signed by authorised judges before the emcee receives said document,” Silcott said in a statement on December 31.

Lyons, meanwhile, turns her attention to her defence of the National Calypso Monarch title, set for Dimanche Gras night (February 19).

“Yes, I will be defending. I have my songs that are soon to be released... I am ready. I mean, I am still learning the song, anybody who knows me knows I have to be real comfortable with a song, where I doh have to think what is the next line,” she said.

Lyons said she plans to go to Skinner Park for the competition’s semi-final round, but to cheer on, “not size up”, the other calypsonians.

“I doh need to do that (see the competition). I just am focused more on preparation for myself. Whoever come with what, let dem come with it. Everybody is my competition. Everybody coming for the crown, and that’s what it is for. “If it have somebody coming for it, no problem. But I will be focusing on me. Once I step on stage, I representing me and I come to have fun. I doh come with competition on my mind. I come to have fun and that have me relax, because I know once I leave that stage you must remember me,” Lyons concluded.

Fighting food insecurity

Fighting food insecurity

THE Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in 2023 is seeking US$1.9 billion to save the lives and livelihoods of some of the most severely acute food insecure people, as acute food insecurity continues to escalate globally.

The announcement was made as part of the United Nations’ larger humanitarian appeal launched by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) at a special event in Geneva last month.

Why early screening is so important

Why early screening is so important

ATTENTION all men 40 and older. If there is one thing to put on your to-do list for 2023—make screening for prostate cancer a priority.

That’s the advice of urologist Dr Satyendra Persaud. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the most common cancer-related death among men. It is especially common among black Trinbagonians.

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.