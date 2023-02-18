Terri Lyons is ready to roar

Lyons will sing in first position in defence of her National Calypso Monarch title at tonight’s Dimanche Gras showcase at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
In 2020 the Chaguanas-based calypso/soca entertainer became only the fifth woman to win the title. The two-year pandemic-forced hiatus of the competition meant hers is by default the longest female reign in calypso history.
Three years on from that win Lyons says she plans to adopt the same approach as her successful 2020 campaign: fun above everything. Tonight’s winner will walk away with $500,000 and a car valued at $300,000. Second place $500,000 and third place $350,000. Fourth place will recieve $250,000 and fifth $175,000. All other finalists, including the reserve Aaron Duncan, will be paid $45,000.
“I’m just going out there to have fun. That’s how I won the show in 2020 and that will be my approach in 2023,” a stress-free Lyons told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp call on Friday afternoon.
Lyons has teamed with close friend and fellow finalist Maria Bhola-Paul to pen her controversial title defender “House Cleaning”. Bhola-Paul, incidentally, penned Lyons’ 2020 winner “Megan My Dear”.
“House Cleaning” calls on female victims of domestic violence to take back their power and fight fire with fire. Lyons also asks communities to step up and protect their women when they witness incidents of violence against females.
A lot of “weird things” happen backstage on National Calypso Monarch night, Lyons revealed. In a tense highly competitive environment the temperature can be cold between competitors and there have even been “accusations of witchcraft and obeah”.
“This one not talking that people tell yuh doh use the same seamstress as another competitor because they will sabotage yuh, they go sabotage yuh. With me I just go on stage and have fun. When I won all I did was say my Our Father (prayer). I didn’t have to throw no water over my shoulder and spin around three times or any of dem things dey,” Lyons revealed.
A woman’s last resort
The proactive song has been criticised in some quarters for its aggression and potential to promote further acts of violence that may escalate and trigger aggressors. Lyons counters that with people and institutions continuing to fail victims “what else is left for these women to do, but protect themselves”?
The song went down well during its only public outing at the Carnival Village at the Savannah, recently, Lyons revealed.
“A lot of people like it, but some are against it. Honestly, I like dem kinda ting, when we can disagree and have a discussion about the issues and what our approach should be.
“My thing though, is not going to stand up and watch while some hurts my child or any child for that matter. I might shake hands with the devil for that second. I’m talking reality they (critics) are talking in theory. Where in the world can a restraining order work faster than a community.
“How can we watch a woman getting beat by a man and say ‘oh God he does always beat she’. What is left for women to do when so many people and institutions have failed them. Look how many have died. When she dead they say why he do that when they coulda save her and hand him over to the police. The community has to stand up and protect our women,” she said.
That is what my song is about, we eh killing nobody, but we might soften you up little bit,” Lyons continued.
The attitude of “it not affecting me” should never be an excuse for failing to act to save a life, she added.
“Plenty people know it have paedophiles in their family and eh saying nothing because ‘they not touching my child’. We need to clean out the police stations too because how can a woman make a report and a week later then man know who make a report on him, somebody in the station leaking information,” she said.
Lyons says she thoroughly enjoyed her extended reign as National Calypso Monarch, adding that even after all this time, winning the title still feels surreal. She also won the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso crown in Montserrat in January.
“Growing up and doing projects in school I never knew one day I would be the subject of the project so that was a great feeling.
“Being the queen of the Caribbean is an honour, that competition needs to be advertised more cause it’s a big title, it holds a high stature,” she said.
Come what may when results are read in the wee hours of Jouvert morning, Lyons says she will be content with giving her best.
“I had it (the crown) a good while holding, so I doh mind giving it up. They gonna have to come and win it, though. Snakey (Heaven Chance), Tameika Darius and Maria Bhola are the ones to watch, but I always tell people I do not put aside this thing call dark horse. It will always have a dark horse. I was once a dark horse, nobody was studying me, I never used to pass the bull pen, muh less make it to the final (2017 and 2020) so this is already a great accomplishment,” Lyons concluded.