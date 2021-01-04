tracy Davidson-celestine

Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, right, distributes a cheque to Aneicia Baptise, who is a representative for recipient Leezann Saunders.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) recently presented 17 persons with cheques worth $367,536 for medical procedures that are not available locally, as well as prosthetics and wheelchairs.

Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary for the Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development, said, “Once we have the resources, we do what we can to help those who have special conditions.

“We cannot always give that people request but, as the old adage says, ‘one one cocoa does full basket’.”

The financial assistance falls under the strict scrutiny of the Medical Assistance Review Committee (MARC), a  multi-sectoral body established to assess applications for medical care for persons who are unable to pay for specific types of care that are not available in the public health care system.

The cheques were issued directly to service providers to ensure the funds are used for the purpose intended.

During the cheque distribution, MARC chairman, Dr Maxwell Adeyemi, presented some alarming statistics on non-communicable diseases.

“For a small population, we are not in a good place. On the national average, we are second in diabetes in the Caribbean. We are second and third in hypertension. We are third worldwide in obesity, and we are fourth within the Caribbean in terms of prostate cancer,” Adeyemi said.

Nadine Stewart-Phillips

Assistant Secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Nadine Stewart-Phillips, right, distributes a cheque to Roxanne Hernandez, on behalf of recipient Norma Hernandez.

He emphasised the need for “self-efficacy” – taking responsibility for one’s self.

“Get more involved in your own health. The majority of our problems stem from diseases that are preventable.”

Davidson-Celestine noted that Tobago has an average life expectancy of 77 years. The national average is 73.

"In Port-of-Spain, men live to their early 60s, but women live up to their 70s. Women in Tobago can expect to live until 79, but Tobago men on average die five years earlier. If we take better care of ourselves, Tobagonians can live to a healthy old age up to our 80s. The Division is here to encourage the needed lifestyle changes and to help those who have had the misfortune to suffer injuries or ailments.”

Recipients were in receipt of funding for the following:

• Eyeglasses

• Pacemaker

• Below knee prosthesis

• Above knee prosthesis

• Special wheelchair

• Power wheelchair

• Arthroscopy Repair and Scapholunate Ligament Repair

• Craniotomy for Frontal Tumour

• Neurolyses procedure

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
NCRHA preparing for future beyond Covid-19

NCRHA preparing for future beyond Covid-19

“The Covid-19 experience of this past year has inspired courage from all our staff. The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) under the direction of the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken the challenge as an opportunity to further develop and create ground-breaking ways and methods to provide its patients with the highest possible quality of healthcare.”

In a climate such as this, it was imperative that we were able and willing to adapt, innovate and even expand our capacities to treat with any challenges that may present themselves now and in the near future,” says NCRHA CEO, Davlin Thomas.

+2
Covid-19 pandemic swept through the Americas in 2020

Covid-19 pandemic swept through the Americas in 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic swept through every country in the Americas in 2020, infecting more than 35 million people and causing some 850,000 deaths. Globally, Covid-19 affected 216 countries and territories, causing more than 80 million cases and 1.7 million deaths worldwide. The Americas was the most affected continent in a context of large inequities.

God remains with us in 2021

God remains with us in 2021

“God is ah Trini”.

That’s the heartwarming reminder from soca star Swappi to every Trinidad and Tobago national facing financial, physical and mental adversities at the start of 2021.

Swappi (Marvin Davis) says like many folks in T&T he has found the going exceedingly difficult throughout the ongoing global pandemic with little opportunities to earn.

Looking ahead to 2021

Looking ahead to 2021

A monthly roundup of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest

Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

Kaisokah Moko Jumbies dance in ‘Jerusalema’

Kaisokah Moko Jumbies dance in ‘Jerusalema’

EVERYONE is doing the popular Jerusalema dance challenge - even moko jumbies. Video of the legendary Kaisokah Moko Jumbies performing choreography to the viral hit song “Jerusalema” made its debut on social media on New Year’s Day, Friday. According to film producer and photographer Abigail Hadeed of Splice Studios, this unique Trinbagonian treatment of the Jerusalema dance challenge was their New Year’s gift to the nation.