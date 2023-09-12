The 22-year-old mistake

ON Monday, the new US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Candace Bond, and her staff gathered at the embassy’s courtyard in Port of Spain to remember those murdered in the 2001 terror attacks.
The ambassador, who was a witness to the World Trade Center strike, laid a wreath at two cenotaphs dedicated to the T&T nationals who died that day.
One of those names is that of a woman.
She did not die.
She may never even have existed.
It is a mistake no one has acknowledged.
For 22 years.
This is how the Express knows.
People from 78 countries died that day.
For Trinidad and Tobago, the names of 14 nationals are recorded as being victims.
Those names are inscribed in memorials at the military museum in Chaguaramas, a remembrance garden in Tunapuna and at the US Embassy in Port of Spain.
On the embassy grounds at Marli Street are the twin memorials for the T&T victims who lived the American dream until the hijacked planes came—Conrod Cottoy, Reena Sam-Dinoo, Winston Grant, Clara Hinds, Stephen Joseph, Glenroy Neblett, Jerome Nedd, Oscar Nesbitt, Anthony Portillo, Vishnoo Ramsaroop, Goumatie Thackurdeen, Bobby Mohammed, Paula Morales and Joan Francis.
But that 14th named “victim”, Joan Francis.
Who is she?
Did she die that day?
Did she even ever live?
In the hours following the attack that Tuesday morning, on the US east coast, the world, before social media, turned to television and radio to follow events, and witness people jumping and buildings collapsing.
Within days, the names of the T&T nationals began emerging.
Not from official sources, at first, but from people calling home to tell parents and siblings that a relative who was working in one of the towers that day didn’t come home.
In New York, “Missing” posters covered the walls of buildings around the smouldering ruins, as the city took on the unprecedented task of confirming who had died.
Some bodies were all but vaporised, while people who were initially thought dead were found at hospitals.
In fact, as of this year, the remains of more than 1,100 victims are yet to be identified. Some near the towers contacted authorities to report themselves safe.
Death certificates were prepared only for those known to have been on the planes or in the buildings, and those whose families confirmed they never returned home.
As for “Joan Francis”, her name became part of Trinidad and Tobago’s official record soon after the attacks.
It appears in multiple places on the Internet.
But all these years later, nothing is known of this person.
There has never been an age, address, occupation or information from anyone about when last she was seen.
There have been efforts by people in the US to find out about her through chat groups, blogs and remembrance sites.
“Whenever I look up your name, Ms Joan Francis. No one has ever claimed you, and strangers leave you mgs... Heart breaking, I will NEVER forget you, I think about you a lot, although I never met u. You are in my prayers. God bless you Joan Francis,” someone wrote in a memorial for her.
“Joan, you are in the thoughts of my heart. I will not forget you and have your bracelet I wish to give to the Francis family,” said another.
The Express spent years searching.
We checked the official list produced in the United States that details every single fatality arising out of the September 11 attacks.
We checked the names of the survivors.
Of the multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims, we searched the legal documents, since all victims are named as claimants. Nothing.
At the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the names of 2,977 victims are inscribed. We checked every last one. No Joan.
As part of the tribute of remembrance at the memorial each year, the names of victims are read aloud. We listened to the recordings. There is a Pauline Francis from Barbados. There is a Virgin Francis from Dominica. There is no Joan Francis.
How could it happen?
Easier than you might think, said people with knowledge of how information is gathered, processed and assessed by T&T diplomatic missions, consulates and outposts, before being communicated to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Port of Spain.
Nothing was usual in 2001—in the US, or T&T.
T&T’s Consulate in New York had a master list of nationals, obtained through registration with the consulate or from details filed with the Immigration Section when they had passports issued or renewed, the Express was told.
The Consulate set up a hotline to the office of then-mayor Rudy Giuliani, as it sought to confirm the deaths.
Fourteen names came to the Consulate, then headed by Terrence Walker, now a director on the board of the Central Bank.
And those names came home to a country in the midst of a political crisis.
In December 2000, the Basdeo Panday-led United National Congress won the general election—a victory challenged by the PNM, on the grounds that two successful UNC candidates had filed nomination papers illegally; while President Arthur NR Robinson refused to, then relented and swore in seven defeated candidates to Cabinet.
By early 2001, a split in the party caused the UNC to lose its parliamentary majority and control of government when Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Trevor Sudama and Ralph Maraj defected and formed Team Unity.
Meanwhile, the lame duck government had Mervyn Assam as its multi-tasking minister of enterprise development, foreign affairs and tourism.
A month after the terror attacks, Panday announced a snap election, leading to an 18-18 tie that ended with the anointing of Patrick Manning as prime minister by President Robinson.
Voters went back to the polls in October 2002, the third election in three years, with the PNM winning a majority. Meanwhile, Joan Francis became part of the official record of T&T nationals who died on September 11, 2001. And no one questioned it.
In 2020, the Express provided what it found out to the US Embassy in Port of Spain, and asked if it could independently verify the identity of “victim Joan Francis”.
The official response was: “The Embassy’s Public Affairs Section can confirm the names of the T&T nationals who died in the 9/11 attacks were provided to the Embassy by the T&T Consulate in New York.”
So we reached out to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
The ministry advised that the Express reach out to Mary Tang Yew at the Consulate in New York.
The Consulate investigated, and replied that it was able to locate a 9/11 file, and provided a response to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on or about October 18, 2022.
Since then, the Express has tried on multiple occasions to get the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs to disclose the findings.
No one has replied.