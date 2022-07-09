THE A TEAM OF SOCA

If you have a fete, if you need people to start dancing and if they are not already otherwise booked, you should hire the A Team.
For the past nine years rising soca band the A Team have proven that reworked phrase from their namesake popular American TV action series true.
A Team have gone from “the A-who?” to “A-Class” in soca fans’ books in under a decade. It has been a remarkable testament of what can be achieved through the combination of raw talent, persistence and hard work.
Since starting in 2013 the Port of Spain band has jetted its tight sound around the region and across North America, becoming a staple in every Carnival throughout the Diaspora. In recent years the Miguel Charles-directed band has backed competitors in the International Soca Monarch (ISM).
A Team has also become to go-to band for solo soca acts wanting to put on a concert experience, including Shal Marshall, Erphaan Alves, Preedy (Akeem Chance), Olatunji Yearwood, Lyrikal (Devon Martin) and Patrice Roberts, among others.
Band manager Zarin Morean’s vision and never-say-never approach accounts hugely for their success. Morean’s Mr T-like grit and Faceman-like charm has helped the young band evolve into a major player in quick time.
“After nine years in the band business, what I definitely learned is sometimes when you about to give up that’s when the opportunity or the break does happen. My advice to anybody is anytime you doing anything and yuh have a passion for it, continue; it might not happen when you want it to happen but that break does come at the right time,” a reflective Morean said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
The A Team’s breakthrough moment came in 2019 when they received a call to play at the Bonnfire Festival in Bad Honnef, Germany. The band represented T&T and soca music to the fullest, playing the festival’s main stage on June 22 and 23 of that year.
“That’s one moment that stands out to me, getting that call to go Germany to do the Bonnfire Festival. It was a festival with bands from around the world and A Team was a part of it. It really was a proud moment for us to represent Trinidad and Tobago,” Morean recalled fondly.
No shortcuts to success
A Team started a decade ago with a chance meeting between a group of musicians at Morean’s Chocolate City Jouvert mas camp in Port of Spain. Morean said the decision was made on the fateful day to start the band and the A Team was chosen as their name.
Breaking into the market wasn’t nearly as simple, however. Their resolve was tested as the band toiled for a number of years without any gigs.
“I always remember the first Carnival we had no work. Men was saying if it makes sense. Actually, some of the members left after the first Carnival. But by the fourth and fifth Carnival we had jobs. We didn’t have plenty, but we had work and you actually started to see the growth during that period,” he recalled.
There are no shortcuts to building a reputation as musical unit, Morean said. A Team’s success is down to the countless hours their musicians spend in the band room drilling their set lists with frontliners Curlene “Kerlz” Joseph, Eddie Charles and Soca Trainer (Nicholas Prescott). Not to mention the overtime the band puts in working with the different solo acts they back.
“Yes, we have become probably one of the most recognised bands solo artistes turn to, but in order to get there is plenty long hours, learning every song from that artiste and actually getting it to how they want to perform it. Calling them into the band room, going over it with them, doing intros, it’s a lot of work.
“Then after you do the sessions you have to go back and listen to the recordings and tweak what has to be tweaked. This is where I must thank our musical director Miguel Charles and engineer Brennon “Val Musik” Vergil. They have keen musical ears that pick up on intricate mistakes and ensure they are corrected,” Morean said.
The next frontier for A Team is producing their own soca hits, Morean said. The band is working with some of soca music’s top writers and producers including Jason “Shaft” Bishop, Kernal “Young Kitch” Roberts, Zan (Joel Feveck) and Chinese laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On) in an attempt to make that next step.
“For Carnival 2023 one of the things we working on is having our own music. Our frontline is working together with some top writers and producers to make that happen. Also we did a production last year called the “Engine Room” and we want to expand on that,” he said.
A Team will also be bringing live band music back to the Parade of the Bands when they appear with Chocolate City on Jouvert morning and YUMA mas band on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, Morean added. Before that the band will travel to St Luica, next week, and Barbados, the weekend after, for those island’s respective Carnival celebrations.
“We really need to bring back that live music on the road. When you go up the Caribbean all mas bands have live bands playing on the road. Trinidad was a live band place and the whole thing switched, but I seeing it coming back around where promoters incorporating more bands in their events. So we are really looking forward to Carnival 2023 to be one of the live bands on the road,” Morean concluded.