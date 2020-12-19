The allure of Ortoire

The coconut trees are dancing in the sea breeze along the coastline like masqueraders dancing to soca in the streets on Carnival Monday. As I drive along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road the beautiful backdrop is a bittersweet reminder of the cancellation of Carnival 2021 with the replacement of road trips like this one, destination: Ortoire Village.
While its sister villages Manzanilla and Mayaro are quite popular, Ortoire possesses its own allure and beauty.
It is late evening and I decide to delve into the night-time scenes...like the crab hunt…
“Careful yuh mash the crab! Walk light,” a man shouts to his two friends who, with bags and nets walk gingerly through the mangrove encroaching onto the road. I swerve around them and they stop me to thank me. “God bless yuh; crab running tonight yuh know, come and catch some with us nah.” I laugh as three blue crabs stop mid-run to gape at my van. “Crab does eat real good with dumpling and provision! You have to purge the ones that eat the rubber bark eh, otherwise you will get diarrhoea,” a woman advises as she emerges from the bushes and joins the group.
I ponder on the crabs and their place within the Ortoire story. Crab hunters from as far as Carenge venture to Ortoire. Catching cascadura is also a mainstay in Ortoire.
The beach alongside the mysterious black water river mouth is my next stop. It is to Eastern Trinidad what Ariapita Avenue is to the Westerners. A place to hang out with family and friends, coolers with beers and bush beverages, laughter and excitement… Life is bustling at the Ortoire beach. “Come and taste some conch and roti nah; it hot; we just cook it,” an old man with an apron engages me. That’s the beauty about a village vibe, you don’t have to know people for them to be kind and caring.
“In Ortoire we is one family,” a gray-haired woman in a white dress tells me. A woman in a yellow hat approaches me. She introduces herself as Anna Serrates, a former teacher at Ortoire RC School. She states: “I bet you writing a story on Ortoire, well there is a lot of history in this area. The Ortoire river was formerly named Rio de Guacharo after the rare resident guacharo cave-birds. It is said that a San Fernando businessmen in the mid-19th century had a dream to use the river to transport logs to the Savana Grande region.” We talk some more about life in Ortoire.
“Girl, long time when I come to school to teach, I used to remember some children reaching to school late during crab season because they had to help their parents hunt crab the night before. On some Fridays we would close school early and go to the beach in St Joseph Road just down the road from school. Those were the days… Beautiful memories!”
Soon I leave the beach and head down towards the Ortorie Bridge. A gourmet gala awaits me; the glitz of lobster and roast fish amidst long lines of hungry, socially distanced patrons. Ducky’s Roast Fish and Kevon’s Roast Fish stalls are side by side along the roadway and they manage to equally excite not just the taste buds but the hearts of the people. The aroma is tempting and the ambience amicable.
Further up the road, oyster hunters line the river beneath the bridge. “It is where I make my money for my oyster and pacro stand. The river is my life, girl,” one oyster vendor declares. A young girl says she is an artist and she gets her inspiration from the river.
Oh Ortoire, you are a village worth exploring. But as the faded moon starts to peep in and the night darkens I get my cue to start my journey back home. Through the coconut trees which now stand still in salute to a riveting road trip, I drive and wonder what lies beyond the landscape. Hmmm… Point Radix will punctuate Ortoire. Take Two and of course some tasty roast fish!