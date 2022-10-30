By now Mical Teja Williams should have well and truly been a household name across the Caribbean.

As you read this, Teja is the man with the hottest pen in soca music. He has written monster hits for Machel Montano (Happy Papi), Patrice Roberts (Drink Water and Mind Yuh Business) and Viking Ding Dong (We Outside and Hornin’ First), among others.

Teja has also undoubtedly put out high quality soca music of his own in the form of the inspirational and aspirational “Self Approval” in 2018 and most recently the remake of Shadow’s (Winston Bailey) “Dingolay” with Nailah Blackman.