The history of Trinidad and Tobago’s sugar industry has already been well documented by those far more qualified than I.
However, it is worth recapping how the industry unfolded over time leading up to the mid-1960s when it was still, for many of us, within living memory.
In 1966 there remained six flourishing sugar factories, all with their own proud and interesting history. These six included Usine Ste Madeleine, Reform, Brechin Castle, Woodford Lodge, Orange Grove and Forres Park. All were now grinding cane which 150 years earlier had been ground by perhaps as many as 300 factories.
The history of Usine Ste Madeleine and Brechin Castle are relatively well known, their story extensively documented. However, the remaining 4 are hardly remembered by most today.
My interest in all these sugar estates, and the factories that served them, came about while researching the history of their early transport systems. I found that two of the six factories still operating in 1966, namely Reform and FORRES PARK, have little recorded about them.
Forres Park in particular fires my imagination due to frequent visits in the 1960 and 70s and later the discovery of a past family connection to the estate.
The following is a brief history of Forres Park and its tramway connection with Claxton Bay. Sprinkled in between are a few reflections of the people that once lived there and the changing fortunes of the estate over the years, so typical of Trinidad’s sugar industry generally.
HISTORY
The estates owned by William Hardin Burnley once stretched far inland from the sea to Forres Park where the legendary headless statue now overlooks the Solomon Hochoy Highway. This area has a history little known today.
For most of its existence, Forres Park has been associated with Cedar Hill estate. It is recorded that Joseph Harragin along with Robert Gray and William Hardin Burnley, were joint owners of Forres Park and Cedar Hill estate from 1825 until 1834 when William Gray is listed as manager.
According to the online Legacies of British Slavery register, Joseph Harragin, originally from the Virgin Islands, reputedly 'removed' over 150 enslaved people to Trinidad in 1823-4 and placed them on Cedar Hill estate.
Robert Gray appears several times as joint owner with William Hardin Burnley on several other estates in the late 1820s and the early 1830s.
William Hardin Burnley became the largest slaveholder in Trinidad. Born New York 1780; educated in England before taking up residence in Trinidad 1802. He became a very influential personality, and his full history is recorded in the book ‘The Slave Master of Trinidad’ by Selwyn R. Cudjoe, published in 2018. This book is well worth reading.
Forres Park and Cedar Hill became a significant sugar production undertaking and upon the death of William Hardin Burnley in 1850 the concern was passes on to his son William Frederick Burnley and William Eccles during which time a narrow-gauge tramway was built between the cane fields and the factory with a branch to the “Embarcadere” (shipping place) at Claxton Bay. Although I have not found definitive proof of the exact date of this first tramway at Forres Park, it is highly likely, given the Eccles legacy of tramways across Trinidad, that the original tramway was built by Eccles and Burnley.
At the time of his death in 1859, William Eccles owned nine Trinidad sugar estates (Les Efforts, Jordan Hill, Union Hall, Mon Ripos, Mon Plaisir, Perseverance, Cedar Hill. Forres Park and Mont Pleasant. He was also part owner of Otaheite and Nelson estate).
Later, Forres Park was the property of a Corsican planter named Louis Le Roy and it is reported that, in 1870, “he built a tramway to connect the plantations and factory at Forres Park with the seaboard where a jetty was constructed to load waiting ships with sugar, rum and molasses”. In my opinion I would credit Mr Le Roy with the building of the Jetty, but it is more likely that the tramway was built by Burnley and Eccles. Mr Le Roy died in 1873, having retired to Marseilles, allegedly, as a millionaire. His sugar estates were eventually sold on to the Hon. George Townshend Fenwick who was a Member of the Legislative Council.
However, in 1880 the Trinidad Almanack list the estate as ‘Forest Park’ (perhaps inadvertently so) along with several other estates (Cedar Hill, Mount Pleasant and Diamond) under the ownership of A. Devenish.
Before we continue, perhaps is it would be fitting at this point to look at the origin of Claxton Bay.
Originally known as “Claxton’s Bay” (as listed on the 1882 railway Timetable), the name appears to have originated in the early 1800s. Claxton’s Bay came about by way of being associated with Endeavour estate. Here it is relevant to point out that there were once two “Endeavour” sugar estates in Trinidad. One in ward of Pointe-a-Pierre and the other in the ward of Caroni. In this instance, I refer to Endeavour Estate, Pointe-a-Pierre.
This estate was listed in 1825 as under the ownership of Protheroe & Claxton which appears to have been the former trading name of Philip and George Protheroe. Prior to the Protheroe family taking ownership of the estate circa 1825, Endeavour Estate (Pointe-a-Pierre) was first Managed by William Claxton, under the ownership of William John Struth until 1819 after which it was owned by William Claxton (until 1825), and it must have been this association which gave rise to the name “Claxton’s Bay”, either as Manager or upon taking up ownership.
Interestingly, the name “Endeavour Estate” (Pointe-a-Pierre) is not mentioned in the 1880/81 listing of Sugar Estates, however the name “Claxton Bay” continues as a familiar place in Trinidad to this day.
Back to Forres Park and in 1886 the Trinidad Guide has Forres Park along with Mount Pleasant, Cedar Hill and Diamond owned by the Hon. George Fenwick. The guide continues: “The westerly direction of this same road brings one almost immediately to the Gulf, and to the jetty, 1,300 feet in length and 10 feet in breadth. This is now the property of the Mr. Fenwick just mentioned, and was built in 1871 by a former proprietor, Mr. Le Roy, at a cost of nearly £2000. It stands on cast-iron screw piles, with runners and decking of Balata, one of our most durable native woods. Being connected with the estates by a tram-line, much of the expense of carting is thus avoided, the sugar being conveyed to the extreme end of the jetty, where the lighters lie alongside to receive it.”
Although very little has been recorded about the original tramway at Forres Park, I have found evidence of a narrow-gauge system between the field and the factory on older maps of the area up to the early 1930s (see captioned map in main photograph). The passage above, written in 1886 confirms the former existence of a line to the jetty at Claxton Bay.
In 1892 Forres Park, Cedar Hill, Mount Pleasant and Diamond Estate is still listed under the ownership of G. W. Fenwick producing 825 hogsheads of sugar per annum.
Between 1892 and 1900 the Forres Park group of estates must have then fallen on hard times and appears to have been sold off to The New Colonial Company. This part of the history is still being investigated and pieced together. The Colonial Company, incorporated in Trinidad 1866 by well-established commercial interests in the UK, had been in the business of buying failing sugar estates. In 1895 the Colonial Company itself failed and was relaunched as “The New Colonial Company” and it is this company which must have taken over Forres Park Estates from Hon. George Fenwick. What happened next may be linked to the failure of the New Colonial Company in 1913 after which all its assets were either sold on to the Sainte Madeleine Sugar Company or managed by The Colonial Bank, its administrators.
In relation to the previous paragraph, I found a report in the Port of Spain Gazette, published on Wednesday 8 July 1914 which appears to endorse this sequence of events. On that date it was reported that Messrs. Robert and Jesse Henderson that year (1914) “purchased the Forres Park Sugar plantation and factory and the adjoining cocoa estates in the Claxton's Bay (perhaps once known as Endeavour) district for the sum of £13,000. It will be remembered that this property was taken over last year (1913) from the New Colonial Co. Ltd, by the Colonial Bank”.
Forres Park under the Hendersons’ appears to have flourished but after 20 years of operation they must have decided to sell their cane to other factories rather than continue to manufacture their own sugar. Perhaps the old factory was in serious need of being modernised.
Going by another report, this time in the Trinidad Guardian, dated 15 February 1932, we can assume that Forres Park is selling off its cane production to other sugar factories: “The railway has a bigger programme to meet during the forthcoming sugar crop than at any previous time in its history. It will convey 50,000 tons of cane from Bronte to Esperanza and approximately 20,000 tons from Forres Park to Brechin Castle and Esperanza, this is entirely new traffic and should produce a corresponding increase in revenue”.
Then in 1933, the fortunes of Forres Park changed when the Estate, included the acreages from Claxton Bay to Cedar Hill and the old factory at Forres Park itself, was purchased by Joseph B. Fernandez. In the Fernandez Company history, it is written that Forres Park, when acquired in 1933, was in a “derelict” condition and it took “eight years of tremendous sacrifice and toil, mortgaging every possession, to rebuild Forres Park into an efficient and productive factory”. The Company history goes on to record that by the end of World War II Forres Park was making one ton of sugar for every 8.2 tons of cane and developed its now famous “Forres Park Puncheon Rum” which became very popular after the war.
The original estate Managers house was called “Forres Park House” and it was located on the Cedar Hill side (now east of the Solomon Hochoy Highway) on a hill. The company bachelor’s house was built not far from it on the same side of the estate. In later years “Forres Park House” was demolished and a house closer to the factory on the north side of Cedar Hill Road on the edge of the Mt Pleasant ridge, became the Managers house. My parents used to visit that house when David Lawrie and his family were living there.
Dudley Evan Farmer was the longest serving manager of Forres Park, he worked there from the early 1930s, through the 40s and sometime in the mid-1950s he was replaced by Mr Cartwright and later on by David Lawrie. Mr Farmer came to Trinidad from Barbados where he was also involved in sugar cultivation. In the early days his children would take a horse and buggy to Claxton Bay railway station and travel into San Fernando to school. I have seen references to a Mr Farmer as manager there in the 1890's but so far I cannot find any evidence of this and would like to hear from anyone who may have it.
In 1966 under General Manager C. B. Cartwright the Chief Engineer was Harold Mendez, Transport Superintendent was A. J. Campbell and Cultivation Superintendent was David J. Lawrie. There was also a Cane Farmers Superintendent, taking care of the day-to-day management of cane farmers and this position was held by J. W. Mason. There was also a Chief Chemist, W. H. Green, a Cultivation Overseer V. E. Penco and the Estate Accountant S. D. Sallick.
Earlier when Mr Lawrie was the Cultivation Manager. He lived on a small compound, just to the south of the main road. On the same compound lived the Bosse Family, Harold and Barbara Mendez and Pierre and Dorothy Quesnell. They all worked for the Company. My family knew all these people and I remember the compound very well.
In 1965 30% of the total cane milled at Forres Park was grown on company operated land, that year a total of 102,700 long tons of cane were milled of which 70% was farmers cane. The company operated approximately 983 acres of land. The light railway which once served the estate must have been discontinued in the 1940s when all transport switched to road, either animal drawn carts or mechanised field equipment. In 1966 this field equipment included: four D7 Caterpillar tractors, one D6 Caterpillar tractor, two D4 Caterpillar tractors, 11 wheel tractors, sever trucks, 24 cane trailers, and two field cranes.
Cane was weighed on six weighing scales, then lifted by seven derricks onto one feeding table. The Cane carrier was 60 inches wide, leading to knives and milling plant. Milling was carried out by one set of Mirrlees Watson Knives, with four arm hubs, 500 r.p.m. driven by a Howden steam engine. The mills were driven by one horizontal steam engine, 26 inch by 54-inch, piston valve type, 60 r.p.m. gearing by George Fletcher.
The crane in the photograph is a typical Cane Storage Crane once used across the sugar industry. The crane had a working radius of about 60 feet and cane could be stored to about 25 feet high. The boom radius was within reach of the cane carrier to the mill and a considerable amount of cane could be stored in a circular space. The hoisting capacity was about 10,000lbs.
In 1976, soon after J.B. Fernandes decided to discontinue sugar production in Trinidad (and concentrate on Rum distilling), the Government of Trinidad asked Caroni (1975) Limited to take over the cultivation operations of Forres Park. The factory was disassembled and sold to St Vincent and the lands became part of Caroni (1975) Limited.
There is one significant legacy left behind from Forres Park Estate and the Fernandes family and that is the Forres Park Puncheon Rum brand which is still marketed by the Fernandes family to this day. According to the company’s contemporary advertisement, “Forres Park was developed for the exclusive use of the Fernandes family and their estate workers. The name is derived from the old sugar estate that the family acquired in the 1930’s. This over-proof rum was stored in enormous wooden casks or ‘puncheons’ as they were then called.”
In St Vincent, the sugar industry had been shut down in 1955 by the then owners of the last sugar factory there, Mt Bentinck factory. Around 1977 the St Vincent Government began to explore the prospect of re-establishing a sugar industry. In 1979 they built the same factory, that had been moved from Forres Park in Trinidad, on to the site of the old Mt Bentinck factory, west of Georgetown with some additional bits purchased from Barbados. Mike Hudson from Barbados was the engineer largely responsible for rebuilding the factory in St Vincent and it must have been circa 1981 when they completed building the factory and began grinding cane once more. However, only three or four seasons worth of crops were ground before there was change of Government which deemed the industry unprofitable and closed it down once again.
Today there is very little written history about the story of Forres Park and surrounding estates, including Claxton Bay. Also, few photographs exist in the public domain of this area of the sugar industry in Trinidad. We hear extensively about Brechin Castle and Usine Ste Madeleine but some of the smaller estate factories are less covered. I am lucky to have had family connections with Forres Park and this coupled with the fact that a tramway once existed there has forced me to stumble upon its now almost forgotten history.
According to Dr Brinsley Samaroo’s book “Glimpses of the Sugar Industry” published in 2003 to illustrate the “Art of Garnet Ifill”, Forres Park was one of Mr Ifill’s favourite locations to photograph because of the undulating nature of hills and hollows creating perspective and depth to his photographic creations. In the book are several wonderful views of the estate in its final years and it is well worth getting a copy of it.
So, the next time you drive south along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, just before you drive past the site of the now infamous headless statue, spare a thought for the rich history of sugar production that once existed in this area of Trinidad and the toil of many of our ancestors who once worked this land.
Finally, one last word about that headless statue, I have been up to the location of the statue many times. Friends of my parents lived in a company house just below the statue. There was a trail leading up to it. I was reliably told, now decades ago, that the head was lost when a tractor hit the statue sometime in the 70s. while ploughing the land. I remember the head resting at the base for many years.
If you look closely at the statue, it will be realised that this is a standard rendition of the Virgin Mary standing on a snake. Nothing to do with a young girl killed by a snake. The Virgin Mary tradition is based on a verse from the Book of Genesis, in which the downfall of Satan is predicted. One of the most common depictions of the Virgin Mary has her standing on a snake.
For those associated with the history of Forres Park, and I know a few of you, please feel free to comment and provide any details that are missing to this piece and or any anecdotal memories of times spent there so long ago.
Forres Park was indeed a part of the Trinidad I once knew.
NOTE: I would like to thank various people and organisations for the information contained within this post, including: Mr. Duncan Richardson, Mrs. Kay Farmer, Mr. Gerrit Jan Jarlaar, The Nachional Archives of Trinidad and Tobago and the Fernandes Company online history. The late George Beeby Thompson (1926 OS map) and the 1966 Gilmore West Indian Sugar Manual.