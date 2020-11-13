DEX_4264.JPG

An intricate and detailed design of mehndi on a piece of pottery done by mehndi artist Nikkita Mohammed. 
MEHNDI is a form of body art that originated in India thousands of years ago. A temporary decorative adornment, mehndi is worn for special occasions, such as festivals and celebrations like weddings and Divali.
 
DEX_4371.JPG

The art of mehndi being applied on a client by mehndi artist Nikkita Mohammed. 
The mehndi designs are created using henna, and some people also refer to the art itself as henna. Henna is, however, a dried leaf that is transformed into a ground powder, mixed with water to form a paste.
 
Mehndi is the final product of henna. In other words, the paste made from the dried leaves called henna.
DEX_4281.JPG

Mehndi artist Nikkita Mohammed applies some finishing touches of mehndi art on a piece of pottery at her home in Princes Town. 
 
Nikkita Mohammed is a mehndi artist who draws intricate designs on the hands and feet of her clients.
 
She has, however, decided to create mehndi designs on pottery and other items.
 
'I have been doing henna on skin for the past six to eight years. I've always loved drawing and have become very skilled at it, including with mehndi.
 
'The reason I decided to transfer my drawings, from just skin to pottery, was to broaden my horizons by doing it on different mediums. Also to appeal to a wider audience'.
 
She said, 'I don't only do mehndi on pottery, I also draw on candles and glass as well for the last two to three years.'
 
20201111_110951.jpg

You can get your stylish and exclusive protective face mask with mehndi art work, done by mehndi artist Nikkita Mohammed. 
Mohammed has also developed a technique in which she fills the traditional henna cones with acrylic paint and draws traditional mehndi designs on the pottery and other items. She also does and blends in contemporary designs into her creations.
 
With the Christmas season upon us, Mohammed is preparing a Christmas collection. This will include images representing Christmas trees and snowflakes on various items including pottery, glass and candles.
 
The pandemic had pushed Mohammed, who is also a mechanical engineer, to adapt in order for her business to survive. With no major public events for Divali, there are no hands and feet to draw on.
DEX_4299.JPG

Some of the pottery mehndi art work on display, done by mehndi artist Nikkita Mohammed. 
 
'The pandemic has pushed me to adapt more. I can't only focus on doing mehndi, only on skin. I have to do more of the pottery, glass and candles, etc.
 
'Because of Covid-19, a lot of people have opted out of having henna done on their skin. I have had to work around that by expressing myself using different mediums,' Mohammed said.
 
The quite versatile artist has also started doing mehndi and other unique designs on her own line of face masks.
 
 

