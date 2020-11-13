The Art of Mehndi
- Dexter Philip
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Dexter Philip
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Take a “Cyber Parang” in the “Christmas Quarantine”.
That, according to popular parang soca singer RemBunction, is the best and safest way to celebrate this yuletide season.
RemBunction (Roland Yearwood), has infected the airwaves and social media with his positive, comical messages in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic. And while the two offerings have won him plaudits among his growing fan base, he says “Christmas Quarantine (Ah Love It Inside)” and “Cyber Parang” are simply examples of a musician reflecting the times.
What’s so great about Jean Rhys?
For one thing, there is the first line of the Dominican author’s seminal work Wide Sargasso Sea: “They say when trouble comes close ranks, and so the white people did”, which, beyond making it to a 2006 list of 100 best first lines from novels, resonates eerily amidst the turbulence of the current socio-political climate.
This Christmas if you’re in need of a parandero with plenty vibes you should: “Call Dero!”
That repetitive, can’t-get-it-out-of-your-head refrain from veteran singer Leon Coldero is filling the air this Yuletide season.
Oneil Allen is on his mobile phone making arrangements for the casket and the hearse. A gold casket- check! A majestic white hearse-check! It’s 7 a.m. and he is already at the office. He is never late. When families come in for consultation he can’t keep them waiting. “Hi, is this Mr Allen?” A woman rings the doorbell of his office and inquires. She is the oldest of a family of three who is eager to discuss funeral arrangements for a relative. Allen explains vital details to the family. His method is one of compassion coupled with care.
Local hip-hop/crossover singer Marcus Braveboy made headlines recently when his single “Action Ting” was featured on a promotional video for NBA franchise Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ramleela celebrations went mobile in Central Trinidad last weekend.
With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic making the traditional parade virtually impossible, several members of the McBean Ramleela and Cultural Group formed a motorcade, through the streets of Couva, to mark the annual celebration on Saturday.