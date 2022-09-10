The Art of Surrender

It feels like Aaron Duncan has been around forever.

Duncan literally grew up in front the eyes of local music fans, evolving from a tiny kaiso tot to a less tiny teenaged soca star.

The Port of Spain-born boy-who-could first endeared himself to the feting masses with his Carnival 2015 breakthrough hit “Can You Feel It”. His 2018 jam “Back to Basics” was on the lips of every pre-teen and teeny bopper on the islands. And two years later he pulled them all into his “girlfriend drama” with the 2020 pre-Covid hit “Stay”.