ARTIST Gabriella D’Abreau’s highly anticipated upcoming exhibition “The Art of Surrender” is a return to her authentic self.
Her recent collection of work which was created over the last three years is her most personal to date; it came after five years of debilitating artist’s block. The visual artist and creativity coach has since regained her joy in the creative process; by surrendering her life and art to the chaos that surrounds us she was able to create a collection that is different from anything she’s ever done. In her latest body of work which will run from September 27 - October 7 at Arnim’s Art Galleria, D’Abreau combines dramatic colour, texture and movement across various abstracts, figurative works and even surrealistic pieces. Bright bold neons and highly saturated colours contrast against deep reds, purples and blues.
D’Abreau’s love for all things artistic began when she was a child,. Later her creative whims and fancies took her in the direction of fashion design but in secondary school she gravitated towards acrylic paints. The visual artist whose inspirations include Vincent Van Gogh and Leroy Clarke had her first solo exhibition in 2012 which was followed up with three group exhibitions between 2013 and 2015. After years of perfectionism and over-thinking, D’Abreau who has an art degree was struck with artist’s block and lost all zeal for creating art which up until then was one of her life’s biggest passions. Creative block is not uncommon among artists; Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso both fought and overcame artist’s block. D’Abreau’s own experience was very frustrating and had her questioning whether art was really something she was meant to pursue further.
“I had put a lot of pressure on myself to do multiple exhibits one after the other. It was a lot to produce such a large quantity of work in such a short space of time without giving myself the pause I needed between the showings to regroup and get inspiration,” she says. “I also began questioning art within our culture; is the artist someone who is really valued? Is his/her work appreciated? As artists we all struggle with ‘comparison-itis’ where we compare ourselves with others.”
D’Abreau began teaching art workshops and coaching other aspiring creatives, she was also working as a freelance graphic artist which sapped her creativity and energy so when it came to working on her own pieces, she felt she had nothing left in her cup. By early 2020 Covid-19 was at the top of all the news headlines and the world went into lockdown. D’Abreau was forced to get off the hamster wheel and slow down. It turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to her. After some introspection, she realised she had been using graphic design to control her day to day when she was actually seeking more freedom.
After a few years of artist’s block, D’Abreau got out her canvas and paints and reconnected with her first love. She decided not to create art in her usual methodical manner, but to focus on enjoying the painting process. She also gave up trying to control the final outcome.
“I started to enjoy art more again. At the end of the day whenever I got the time to paint I was just craving the opportunity to do that,” she says.
Family life also played a role in reshaping her perspective as an artist.
“Before motherhood I was focused on being organised and methodical about my life. Motherhood shows you that you don’t have control of everything and I’ve applied that to my art, I’ve realised that it’s okay to let go and not feel like you have to control every aspect of the process,” she says.
D’Abreau had previously put a lot of pressure on herself to be refined and perfect when creating works of art but in the past three years she’s derived more joy from playing and making art. Her second solo exhibition “The Art of Surrender” will feature around 50 small to large pieces.
“This exhibition feels like a promise I’m keeping to myself,” says D’Abreau. “In terms of the actual creating process I took a step back from planning and just literally sat down and painted. For this exhibition I’ve just let the art come and let it be what it is...that’s why I’m so excited to put it out because when I see each of the pieces I feel the joy I experienced in creating them.”
“The Art of Surrender” opens on September 27 and continues from September 28 - October 7 at Arnim’s Art Galleria on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. On October 1, there will be an artist talk live at the gallery where D’Abreau will share more about her pieces and the creative process.