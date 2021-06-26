The Artist and the Kohars

THE oldest pottery known to man dates back thousands of years ago. Just as it was back then, the pottery that exists today is not only functional but is also a form of artistic expression and a window into different cultures and customs. For instance, historians and archaeologists are able to learn more about the ways and customs of Amerindians and past civilisations by examining remnants of pottery that have been discovered.
When artist and art teacher Richard Rampersad decided to make the pottery tradition in central Trinidad the subject of his Master’s thesis, he was sucked into a world that is as rich in tradition as it is in meaning. His in-depth research which spanned two years took him on a journey more than 100 years back in time and to modern-day pottery studios where pottery artists have updated their techniques while remaining faithful to the traditions passed on by their ancestors.
In the early stages of his research, it became clear to him that there were very few resources available on the topic of the pottery tradition.
“There was a scholarly gap, a void,” said Rampersad, who visited national libraries in his hunt for information, only to be disappointed with what he found.
Rather than become discouraged, Rampersad felt motivated to keep on course and discover as much as he could. Through his scholarly work he has been able to fill the gap. His thesis “Memories in Mud: Probing the Material Culture of the Pottery Tradition in Central Trinidad” is the first ever research paper which discusses in detail how the practice started, how it devolved and the meanings and functions of the clay vessels.
Through Rampersad’s thesis we are introduced to brothers Goolcharan and Seecharan who arrived in Trinidad in 1898 to work on the canefields as indentured labourers. They stayed in barracks on Bamboo Road now known as Carlsen Field. How much they engaged in pottery work during their years of indentureship is not known but they eventually turned the art form into a business. In the early 1950s the brothers went their separate ways. Goolcharan moved to Rio Claro where there still exists a cluster of pottery families operating today. Seecharan however remained in Chase Village, his descendants are among those whom Rampersad interviewed for his thesis. What he discovered and the transformation of clay into vessels, in particular, intrigued him.
“There is something so inspiring, magical and exciting about going into the potter’s studio,” he said. “When you enter you see a heap of clay and next to that are shelves of art. The clay mud has been converted into sculptural, mathematically correct and symmetrical vases and deyas.”
Grounded in symbolism and narrative
What’s even more fascinating, says Rampersad, is that each vessel has a purpose and function; they are used for storage, containment, separation and preservation. There are numerous types of styles of vessels—so much so that Rampersad coined the word “vesselscape” to situate the myriad of vessel-forms produced in central Trinidad.
By spending time in central Trinidad and examining the work the kohars were producing, Rampersad learned a lot. It even inspired his charcoal drawings and clay pieces which are grounded in symbolism and narrative.
Rampersad’s research was not only academic, it also impacted him on a personal level. His great grandparents were also kohars who made pottery on chulhas, as a result he believes that the art of pottery-making is in his DNA—that may explain why he felt compelled to do his research and work with clay.
The pottery tradition of central Trinidad has its origins in India’s Bihar state; when labourers came to Trinidad they didn’t bring along books on pottery. Everything they knew was ingrained in their minds. Their knowledge and tradition was passed on from one generation to the next. In effect, the pottery you find on the shelves of pottery shops in central Trinidad represent the survival of an ancient tradition. Though a lot of techniques have changed over the years, many of the age-old practices used to create the vessels remain the same. The reddish brown clay is first excavated and deposited in large heaps at the potter’s workplace. Long ago it was common to dance the clay to get the air pockets out. Today a pugmill made from old car parts kneads and wedges the clay which is then cut into lumps. The clay then goes onto the pottery wheel mostly made out of old car parts where the potter transforms it from clay into a beautiful object. It is air dried and then placed in an earthen oven to be fired.
If a lot of youths were exposed to pottery they would really enjoy it, says Rampersad.
“As an art teacher, out of all the expressive forms my students are exposed to, clay and pottery seems to have a lot of resonance with them. There is something so magical about clay, it’s a gift from nature,” he says.
Rampersad hopes to publish his work and perhaps even produce a documentary on the pottery tradition of central Trinidad. He is calling for more respect to be given to this artform.
“We should not take this for granted; we should pay more reverence and respect to the art that it is,” says Rampersad. “Pottery-makers are taking mud and making it into a masterpiece. We can be a little more knowledgeable as to where it comes from and how it has devolved. We, especially young ones, should educate ourselves on the story of pottery in Trinidad and what it underwent over the vast spectrum of time that it has been around.”