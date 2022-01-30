The attack from within...

IN the candid and raw 2021 documentary Introducing Selma Blair the world got a glimpse into the actress’s life with multiple sclerosis. The real-life portrayal of someone whose central nervous system is under attack by MS was both heartbreaking and inspiring.
MS is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and central nervous system. While many MS patients can identify with Blair’s struggles, not all patients are public about their battles with this medical condition.
However, thanks to the Multiple Sclerosis Support Foundation of T&T and the stories of those who are vocal about living with MS, public awareness of MS is increasing.
To learn more about this medical condition the Express sought the expertise of consultant neurologist Dr Avidesh Panday. In a wide-ranging interview, Panday discussed treatments available for those living with MS and gave some insight into why MS is more prevalent in females than males.
If you’re looking for local MS statistics, your search will yield very few results. Apart from some research done several years ago by neurologists who were pioneers in the field of multiple sclerosis and bore the full brunt of treating MS patients, there are no official up-to-date statistics on the current number of people living with MS — which is something Panday hopes to change.
He is at the preliminary stage of getting approval to create a registry of local MS patients across all local institutions. Panday is the consultant to one of two neurology clinics at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex which is often considered “ground zero” for persons with MS because it manages most patients with MS throughout the country. Therefore one can say that Panday has a “bird’s eye view” of the progress and status of MS in T&T.
Since taking up consultant duties in 2014, Panday who does extensive work in the diagnosis, management and treatment of patients with MS has been actively involved in the care of roughly 45-50 patients and has consulted in many others. In the last three months there have been around four newly enrolled MS patients within the neurology clinics.
What are the symptoms of
Multiple Sclerosis?
A person may present with a neurological deficit which can be anything from weakness to visual impairment, episodes of disturbances with bowel, bladder, mobility and coordination function. Generally speaking, most MS patients are diagnosed between the ages of 20-40 with a higher prevalence amongst females. When these patients are referred to the neurology clinic, the necessary testing is done.
“There are only two tests that help us to tease out whether someone has MS. The first is an MRI of the brain and spine, the other is a spinal tap where we look at the cerebrospinal fluid to look for levels of inflammation within the central nervous system,” explains Panday.
Dynamic process
Not every patient requires a spinal tap; sometimes the MRI is so definitive that doctors can make a diagnosis based on clinical exam history and MRI images, says Panday.
It may take one to two weeks or even a couple of months to really conclusively diagnose someone with the condition.
Diagnosing someone with MS is not a static process, rather it is a dynamic process that requires supportive history. This is because there are different types of MS, says Panday. Sometimes a patient may have a neurological deficit but may ignore it because it is not causing them significant life alterations — they are still able to work and the symptoms are mild. They only go to the doctor three to four years later when it becomes a problem — that is the hallmark of MS.
“Most patients tend to have what we call “relapsing/remitting” which means they are generally well until they get an attack of inflammation which results in a neurological symptom from which they can make a full or partial recovery, or in some instances remain with a significant neurological deficit,” says Panday.
The treatment for MS does not only involve medication. Whenever a person has a neurological deficit they may or may not have weakness and problems with balance and coordination. Therefore, a big part of the treatment of MS is physical rehabilitation, the other part of MS management is making patients functional.
“For example, if they’re not mobile we try to get them mobile with physical therapy or occupational rehab where we try to get them back to job readiness and home readiness. We also have to concentrate on disease modifying treatment or DMS.
The intention of DMS is three fold; prevent patients from having another attack, prevent the accumulation of inflammation in the brain and prevent the destruction of brain cells because of the inflammation.
DMT aims at preventing more inflammation and thus preventing the patient from having more attacks,” explains the consultant neurologist.
Evolution treatment
The evolution of MS treatment in T&T is a fascinating and encouraging sign of things to come. Prior to 2015 there was only one medication available in T&T to treat MS — an interferon injection which was about 30-33 per cent effective.
“It’s no wonder that the disease in some of our earlier patients progressed and they didn’t do well,” says Panday.
Things began to change between 2016- 2017 when a tablet medication with approximately 50 per cent efficacy and a much better side effect profile was introduced.
“Kudos must be given to our senior colleagues and the Ministry of Health at the time because they recognised that what was happening was not working and they made an investment in a better drug,” he adds.
Then in 2019 Panday and his colleagues started to offer their patients infusion therapy medication twice a year which has around 70 per cent efficacy.
This amounted to better results, better compliance to medications and no significant side effects to date.
“I have patients who have responded well to these medications,” says Panday. “We are seeing less and less attacks and more and more people are going out to work.”
Autoimmune diseases
MS is an autoimmune disease which means the body attacks itself. Autoimmune diseases are prevalent in women which would explain why MS is more common in females than males, says Panday.
Most women who present with symptoms of MS are between the ages of 20-40 and are in the prime of their occupational and reproductive years; MS can hinder their social and reproductive functions. So the advancement in MS medication is crucial.
“These medications have returned the lives to many of our patients,” says Panday. “If you were to speak to a patient who started treatment in 2016, you would see a more functional patient who is happier with their medication as opposed to someone who was diagnosed in the early 2000’s. With the passing of time, better medications with better efficacy and side effect profiles are introduced.”
Panday is proud of the work that the neurologists are doing as a collective group in T&T.
“I think our detection rates are very good, we are seeing patients that need scans and we’re getting them scans, we are diagnosing patients a lot faster and quite frankly we’re treating patients with more efficacious medications at an early stage in their illness which increases productivity and minimises disability,” he says.
Patients often bring up stem cell treatment in their conversations with Panday. It remains an experimental treatment for MS and Panday is cautious of stem cell therapy done outside of large university-based academic institutions by persons other than multiple sclerosis specialist neurologists.
Multiple Sclerosis is more visible now than it has been in the past, there is a MS support group and foundation in T&T. There are fully functional neurology clinics in all of the public hospitals with access to neuroimaging. And there are neurologists in the health system like Panday who are committed to effectively diagnosing and treating their patients. Panday is fascinated by anatomy and pathology.
He enjoys taking on the challenge of making patients better and seeing the rewards of his work when patients improve. His first encounter with neurology happened when a close relative was diagnosed with a neurological illness; the experience cultivated Panday’s interest in the field.
“I find that when we help patients neurologically we see a difference in their lives. Patient care and improvement motivates me,” he says.
The future as it concerns MS treatment is encouraging. “Every few years there are newer medications that get better results and outcomes. While the treatments we have are working and doing very well, they will come up for review in a few years and we will see if we need to modify the landscape,” says Panday.
“So far, most patients seem to be doing well, of course not everyone will be super pleased but in my opinion, a patient newly diagnosed with MS now has better access to scans and medications and this is due to the tireless efforts of those neurologists who did fantastic work to get us to this point.”