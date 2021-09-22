The beauty of our national birds

As our country celebrates 45 years as a republic, let us highlight the two avian species which represent our twin-island nation. Our two national birds, the Scarlet Ibis and the Cocrico, stand proudly on our country’s coat of arms. Today, let us learn more about these two feathered national symbols.

The Scarlet Ibis

The Scarlet Ibis (Eudocimus ruber), named after its brilliant scarlet feathers, is no doubt a representation of Trinidad and Tobago. It is the only shorebird in the world with a red colouration!

This most outstanding bird weighs no more than about three pounds. The Scarlet Ibis has black-tipped wings, partially webbed feet and a long, curved bill. Hatchlings, unlike the adults, are dark in colour. Their bright red feathers develop as they feed on crustaceans containing carotene. The diet of the Scarlet Ibis also includes fish, molluscs, frogs, insects and even small snakes.

The Scarlet Ibis resides in wetland habitats including mud flats, estuaries and shallow bays. The Caroni Swamp, Trinidad, over 5,000 hectares of mangrove forest, is a local natural habitat of this national bird. Here the Scarlet Ibis can be found by the thousands! They not only feed and roost in this biologically diverse sanctuary, but also breed and nest there.

The Cocrico

Unlike, the Scarlet ibis, the Cocrico resides in Tobago. The name Cocrico is a local one given to the Rufous-vented Chachalaca (Ortalis ruficauda). The Cocrico can be found in and around forested areas in Tobago.

This local gem is known for its brown colour with a long, broad, rufous-tipped tail. The Cocrico exhibits a small head, short beak and long, strong legs.

The Cocrico is largely arboreal in nature, meaning it lives in trees. It enjoys feeding on fruits and seeds. It is able to fly, but, unlike the Scarlet Ibis, it does not usually fly long distances.

This species is quite social and is well-known by locals for its loud vocalisations, typically heard at dawn.

Both the Scarlet Ibis and the Cocrico are truly stunning birds. Each of these species is an important part of the ecosystems to which they belong. Both the Scarlet Ibis and the Cocrico are also protected by local wildlife laws. Not only are they native to our country, but they represent the high diversity of wildlife found within our two islands. So next time, you spot a Scarlet Ibis flying through the swamp or a Cocrico moving through Tobago’s forest, let us stop and be proud of these spectacular national symbols.

