One morning at a primary school assembly in East Trinidad, a mother interrupted the assembly to call out her son in front of the school of about 200 children. He was a lively, bright, charming boy who was very active, but bored by school. When he approached her, a belt appeared in her hand and she proceeded to let him know: “If yuh doh listen yuh go feel!” She followed each word with a stinging lash across his buttocks and legs. The onlookers, teachers and students, stood shocked and paralyzed. The boy did not cry. Those lashes hurt, but he refused to cry. There was clearly an internal battle raging as he fought with the burning pain. But the humiliation in his eyes was unmistakable.
That mother was not a bad mother. Not an evil stepmother; simply an exhausted, overwhelmed single parent with a boy-child she could neither understand nor control. She had tried everything she knew to get this ‘harden’ boy to be like other good, studious boys and had failed. He seemed destined for failure and ultimately jail in her eyes.
The child’s crime was that he did not learn like other children. He could not sit still for long periods of time listening to a teacher just talking. He shuffled, fiddled, daydreamed and played with pencils, tore pages out of his books to make planes and things that moved. He needed to move! His mother and teachers could not understand that. They did not have the information or the tools to support him. Witnessing that incident, almost 30 years ago, provided the impetus for me to act.
Trinidad and Tobago Innovative Parenting Support (TTIPS), rebranded as ParentingTT, celebrates its 27th anniversary in September 2022. Founded in 1995, the organization was born out of the awareness that many parents and caregivers, like that mother, were making critical errors in parenting, simply because that was all they knew. Marina Torres, a Child Development and Education Specialist, Marilyn Atherley (now Robb) and I, at that time a teacher, connected through our work with children. We shared a distress about the way “different” children were treated by their well-meaning parents. Marilyn and I were faced with the results daily in our classrooms and Marina in her practice.
Parenting Support Newsletter
To inform parents about current understanding of child development and modern parenting techniques, we started the production of the Parenting Support Newsletter. I put together the layout on a Mac Classic, and Marina and Marilyn Xeroxed two hundred copies and distributed them to friends, schools and anyone who was interested, with the instruction to copy it and pass it on. Twenty-seven years later, that seed has become ParentingTT, a registered Non-Profit Organisation. Based in El Dorado, but now operating nationwide due to virtual advancements, the services and programmes have evolved in response to parent requests and to our own parenting experiences with the invaluable support of partners like the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, United Way TT, The Citizen’s Security Programme and the J.B. Fernandes Memorial Trust. ParentingTT now provides counselling, interactive in-person and virtual workshops, parenting courses, and community building projects with a mission to empower, inform and encourage innovative parenting.
In partnership with the Trinidad Express, ParentingTT will be providing weekly local parenting support through this page. Our team of parent educators, therapists and other professionals will provide words for reflection, ideas for supporting your children and responding to your requests for information. Welcome to the ParentingTT family.
Visit https://www.parentingtt.org